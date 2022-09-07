ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

InsideClimate News

Drifting Toward Disaster: the (Second) Rio Grande

This is Part 1 of Drifting Toward Disaster, a series in partnership with the Texas Observer about life-changing challenges facing Texans and their rivers. This summer, the Rio Grande dried up in places that it never had before. For more than 100 miles through wild and scenic country, its snaking, sandy bed cradled only a series of warm, stagnant pools.
TEXAS STATE
InsideClimate News

Study Finds that Mississippi River Basin Could be in an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ in 30 Years

A climate study released during one of the hottest summers on record predicts a 125-degree “extreme heat belt” will stretch across a quarter of the country by 2053. Within the next 30 years, 107 million people—mostly in the central U.S.—are expected to experience temperatures exceeding 125 degrees, a threshold that the National Weather Service categorizes as “Extreme Danger.” That’s 13 times more than the current population experiencing extreme heat.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsideClimate News

When an Oil Well Is Your Neighbor

ARVIN, Calif.—On a blistering July afternoon, a rusty pumpjack bobs noisily as it sucks up tarry oil in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Arvin, a close-knit farmworker community in the heart of California oil country. To an outsider, it’s a shock to see a pumpjack barely 25...
ARVIN, CA
InsideClimate News

Two Md. Lawmakers Demand Answers from Environmental Regulators. The Hogan Administration Says They’ll Have to Wait

Two Maryland legislators say they are angry and frustrated by the failure of the state’s Department of the Environment to comply with new legislation requiring the agency to hold polluters accountable by increasing staff, strengthening enforcement and improving oversight. The Democratic lawmakers, state Sen. Paul Pinsky of Prince George’s...
MARYLAND STATE
InsideClimate News

Q&A: Eliza Griswold Reflects on the Lessons of ‘Amity and Prosperity,’ Her Deep Dive Into Fracking in Southwest Pennsylvania

With all eyes on Pennsylvania this election season as progressive Democrats square off with Donald Trump-endorsed Republicans in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, the issue of fracking is far from dominating debate. The Republicans, like their patron, the former president, can’t get enough of fracking, or hydraulic fracturing,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideClimate News

Warming Trends: Sports and Climate Change in Texas, a Community Housing Project Named after Rachel Carson and an E-Bike Conversion Kit for Your Bicycle

A Potentially Fatal Mix in Texas: Sports and Climate Change. In Texas, football is life, days are getting hotter and climate denial lives large. That’s what inspired undergraduates at Rice University in Houston to propose a research project to survey coaches and other athletic trainers at schools and universities around the state on whether they consider hot temperatures, humidity and climate change a health risk to their student athletes. Sylvia Dee, a climate scientist and assistant professor at Rice helped turn the project into a research study, which was published this week in the journal GeoHealth.
TEXAS STATE
