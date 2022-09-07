Read full article on original website
California Just Banned Gas-Powered Cars. Here’s Everything You Need to Know
While many of us were on vacation last week, the transition to electric vehicles took a monumental leap. On Aug. 25, California regulators adopted rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035. Responding to news reports of California’s action, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee...
Drifting Toward Disaster: the (Second) Rio Grande
This is Part 1 of Drifting Toward Disaster, a series in partnership with the Texas Observer about life-changing challenges facing Texans and their rivers. This summer, the Rio Grande dried up in places that it never had before. For more than 100 miles through wild and scenic country, its snaking, sandy bed cradled only a series of warm, stagnant pools.
Judge Upholds $14 Million Fine in Long-running Citizen Suit Against Exxon in Texas
A federal judge this week rejected a third appeal by ExxonMobil in the 12-year legal battle over toxic emissions from one of the Texas-based energy giant’s Gulf Coast facilities. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a $14.25 million fine—thought to be the largest-ever fine resulting...
Study Finds that Mississippi River Basin Could be in an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ in 30 Years
A climate study released during one of the hottest summers on record predicts a 125-degree “extreme heat belt” will stretch across a quarter of the country by 2053. Within the next 30 years, 107 million people—mostly in the central U.S.—are expected to experience temperatures exceeding 125 degrees, a threshold that the National Weather Service categorizes as “Extreme Danger.” That’s 13 times more than the current population experiencing extreme heat.
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
When an Oil Well Is Your Neighbor
ARVIN, Calif.—On a blistering July afternoon, a rusty pumpjack bobs noisily as it sucks up tarry oil in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Arvin, a close-knit farmworker community in the heart of California oil country. To an outsider, it’s a shock to see a pumpjack barely 25...
Two Md. Lawmakers Demand Answers from Environmental Regulators. The Hogan Administration Says They’ll Have to Wait
Two Maryland legislators say they are angry and frustrated by the failure of the state’s Department of the Environment to comply with new legislation requiring the agency to hold polluters accountable by increasing staff, strengthening enforcement and improving oversight. The Democratic lawmakers, state Sen. Paul Pinsky of Prince George’s...
Q&A: Eliza Griswold Reflects on the Lessons of ‘Amity and Prosperity,’ Her Deep Dive Into Fracking in Southwest Pennsylvania
With all eyes on Pennsylvania this election season as progressive Democrats square off with Donald Trump-endorsed Republicans in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, the issue of fracking is far from dominating debate. The Republicans, like their patron, the former president, can’t get enough of fracking, or hydraulic fracturing,...
A Natural Ecology Lab Along the Delaware River in the First State to Require K-12 Climate Education
When New Jersey became the first state in America to require climate change education in its primary schools two years ago, John Moore found himself ideally situated as a hands-on educator at the Palmyra Cove Nature Park on the Delaware River. Once a dumping ground for “dredge spoils” from the...
Study: Pennsylvania Children Who Live Near Fracking Wells Have Higher Leukemia Risk
Children in Pennsylvania who grew up within roughly a mile of fracking wells are twice as likely as other young people to develop the most common form of juvenile leukemia, according to a new study by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health. The study, published Wednesday in the...
State Tensions Rise As Water Cuts Deepen On The Colorado River
As a 23-year-old drought intensified by climate change and overallocation continue to endanger the Colorado River water supply, Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will face more reductions in their allotments, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday. According to new projections by the Department of Interior, the river’s main reservoir, Lake...
Warming Trends: Sports and Climate Change in Texas, a Community Housing Project Named after Rachel Carson and an E-Bike Conversion Kit for Your Bicycle
A Potentially Fatal Mix in Texas: Sports and Climate Change. In Texas, football is life, days are getting hotter and climate denial lives large. That’s what inspired undergraduates at Rice University in Houston to propose a research project to survey coaches and other athletic trainers at schools and universities around the state on whether they consider hot temperatures, humidity and climate change a health risk to their student athletes. Sylvia Dee, a climate scientist and assistant professor at Rice helped turn the project into a research study, which was published this week in the journal GeoHealth.
