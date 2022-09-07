A Potentially Fatal Mix in Texas: Sports and Climate Change. In Texas, football is life, days are getting hotter and climate denial lives large. That’s what inspired undergraduates at Rice University in Houston to propose a research project to survey coaches and other athletic trainers at schools and universities around the state on whether they consider hot temperatures, humidity and climate change a health risk to their student athletes. Sylvia Dee, a climate scientist and assistant professor at Rice helped turn the project into a research study, which was published this week in the journal GeoHealth.

TEXAS STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO