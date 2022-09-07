ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull field hockey opens season with tie against Pomperaug

Senior Gabby Margolies scored two goals to lead Trumbull to a 2-2 tie with visiting Pomperaug. It was the season opener for both teams. After a scoreless first half, Margolies got the Eagles on the scoreboard when she converted a rebound with 13:04 remaining. It was Margolies’ first career goal. Margolies then added her second goal nine minutes later off assists from senior Maura Carbone and sophomore Nola Antonio.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

In the Suburbs: As Fairfield U. move-in ends, time for parents to move on

During this past weekend — move-in weekend for Fairfield University - I looked at the crowds of new students and parents at our Fairfield University bookstore and tried to remember those first move-ins at Southern Connecticut State University when our daughters left the protection of home to live away for the first time, conquer their academic world and live their dreams.
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Wrecking ball to the Majestic and Palace theaters, really?

Hugh Bailey’s column, I am deeply disappointed by the negativity and inaccuracies throughout the article. As the developer and president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, many questioned my sanity in transforming a 20-plus-year-old decrepit baseball stadium into a unique, boutique amphitheater. They questioned the viability of the venture, referencing radius clauses and competition. They claimed no one would travel to Bridgeport, a common assertion heard during my tenure as president of the Webster Bank Arena, as well. In fact, as we close on the amphitheater’s second season, we will have hosted 60-plus concerts, countless community events and graduations. Over 350,000 people have attended events at the Amp. We have won numerous awards and accolades and serve as a huge economic boost to Bridgeport and Connecticut. Downtown restaurants are booming on show nights. The amphitheater has been proven to be the shining example of Mr. Bailey’s short-sightedness.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Buses replace trains on Hartford line this weekend

HARTFORD — Hartford Line train service will be replaced by buses this weekend to allow for the completion of construction projects, the state Department of Transportation announced. The buses will replace train service on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. “This will allow for the completion of the final stages...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Calendar Close-up: New program brings art directly to students

Inequities in public education are both serious and well known. Across America, students in neighboring school districts can have very different access to qualified teachers, and appropriate resources. The differences are stark in a state like Connecticut, where school districts adhere to municipal borders, and property taxes fund much of...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street

HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull crossing guard has kept kids safe for 49 years

TRUMBULL — A group of well-wishers — including parents, kids, and the town’s police chief and first selectman — walked from Jane Ryan School to the corner where crossing guard Martha Kaechele stood sentry. The approaching crowd was coming to congratulate Kaechele on starting her 49th...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Education equity a business imperative

We have a lot to be proud of in Fairfield County, and while thankfully we have passed the worst of the pandemic, many who call our region home will continue to face the economic and social inequities exacerbated by COVID-19. In the business community, we have an opportunity to support...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull police see bump in unemployment benefits fraud

TRUMBULL — Police have seen an uptick in attempted unemployment benefit fraud lately, and are warning residents to be vigilant about safeguarding their information, according to Lt. Brian Weir. Weir said in the past month the department has seen a rise in reports of suspicious activity surrounding unemployment. He...

