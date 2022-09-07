ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

'That's what community's all about': Flagler County handyman gifted new bike after accident

By Laurie Hahn, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
He’s been seen all over Flagler County, riding his three-wheel electric bike to various handyman jobs. And although an accident sidelined him for a couple of weeks and totaled his bike, Francisco “Frank” Diaz is back in the saddle after a caring community stepped up to help.

“I’m overwhelmed with everything,” Diaz said on Aug. 29, as he was presented with his new bike at the Palm Coast Bike Trail Shop. “I’m lucky with my life.”

Diaz, 79, was riding his bike Aug. 15 on State Road 100 near Belle Terre Parkway when he was hit. He had just gotten new rearview mirrors for the tricycle, but they were the wrong kind of mirrors and showed the car behind him was farther away than it really was.

“I looked in the mirror and both lanes were empty, so I cut across,” he said of the accident. “And then I heard a beep and then I went over.”

He said the bike actually saved his life.

“I built a big basket on the back, so when she hit me, the basket took 70% of the shock.”

Unfortunately, his bike was wrecked.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who was nearby, was one of the first on the scene.

“Fortunately, Frank was not seriously injured, although that day it looked a lot worse. His bike was destroyed and he was taken to the hospital,” Staly said.

Diaz received five staples in his head, and he said his shoulder causes him some discomfort. Other than that, he said, “overall, except for this accident, I’m doing good.”

Community pulls together to get Diaz back (safely) on the road

Following the accident, Staly looked for a replacement bike for Diaz.

“I tried to find a bike that had been turned in to us, and we didn’t have one,” he said. “So I called my good friend, Joe Golan, of The Bike Men of Flagler County, because I know they donate and repair pre-owned bikes.”

The Bike Men fix and donate some 2,000 bikes a year, and the owners of the Palm Coast Bike Trail Shop, Mark and Rita Quinn, often donate bikes to The Bike Men.

“So Joe reached out to Mark; they had just had a trade-in of a trike, but that’s when I learned that Frank’s bike was motorized. I didn’t know it at the time,” Staly said.

Quinn had already offered to donate the pre-owned bicycle and all the labor that was necessary, but when he found out they needed to raise money for the motor, Quinn said, “We’ll up the ante and we’ll get him a new bike” that the shop donated. Staly donated some of his own money; The Bike Men not only matched his donation, they created a Facebook fundraiser to raise money for the motor.

Staly said Golan told him it was the fastest fundraiser The Bike Men have ever done. They raised $2,300 from community donations.

Diaz became a little emotional as Golan gave him a $1,000 check to help with hospital expenses. As Diaz sat on his new bike, Quinn told him: “We got you the best lights you can get. You want to run those during the day because those can be seen a half-mile away during the day. Run them day and night.”

He also pointed out that Diaz now has a helmet, headlights, correct mirrors, a flag and even a reflective shirt.

Diaz, who lives in Bunnell and has been in Flagler County for 17 years, riding his trike the whole time, said he’ll continue his handyman business.

“I do everything but electrical,” he said.

Staly thanked the community for helping.

“On behalf of all of us here in the community, because a lot of people donated to be able to do this for you today, we’re just glad that you’re OK, and this will help you get back on your feet and do your handyman stuff. … That’s what community’s all about.”

