Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Thursday, September 8th, 2022
The latest test scores from Iowa public schools show that there has been improvement in math and English but there is still some ground to make up to match pre-pandemic results. Many Iowa cities are taking money from Canadian Pacific in exchange for not opposing its 31-billion-dollar merger. Iowans will have a chance to vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution in November.
iowapublicradio.org
A gun rights constitutional amendment is on the ballot in Iowa this fall. Here's what that means
This fall, Iowans will have a chance to vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution after Republican lawmakers and gun rights activists worked for years to get the proposal on the ballot. It could hinder future attempts to pass gun control laws in the state. The proposed...
Comments / 0