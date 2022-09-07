ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milpitas, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iowapublicradio.org

Thursday, September 8th, 2022

The latest test scores from Iowa public schools show that there has been improvement in math and English but there is still some ground to make up to match pre-pandemic results. Many Iowa cities are taking money from Canadian Pacific in exchange for not opposing its 31-billion-dollar merger. Iowans will have a chance to vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution in November.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy