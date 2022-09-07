Weather Now: Sunshine Nice Thursday

Clouds will gradually clear, however, isolated areas of fog expected towards daybreak Thursday

A nice sunny stretch of weather starts Thursday and extends through the weekend and into early next week. No major storms or widespread rain are expected.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Thursday marks the start of a beautiful stretch of weather that will last into the weekend. Temperatures will be trending warmer, under sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels.

HURRICANE EARL

Earl continues to intensify and is forecast to become a major category 4 hurricane by Friday. The storm will stay about 800 miles offshore, but send increasing swells and surf along the east coast next several days. Rip current risks will increase at area beaches, especially Friday and Saturday

Moderate Risk Rip Currents Thursday With Sunny Skies

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.