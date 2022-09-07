ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Sunshine Nice Thursday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

Clouds will gradually clear, however, isolated areas of fog expected towards daybreak Thursday

A nice sunny stretch of weather starts Thursday and extends through the weekend and into early next week. No major storms or widespread rain are expected.

Thursday marks the start of a beautiful stretch of weather that will last into the weekend. Temperatures will be trending warmer, under sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels.

HURRICANE EARL

Earl continues to intensify and is forecast to become a major category 4 hurricane by Friday. The storm will stay about 800 miles offshore, but send increasing swells and surf along the east coast next several days. Rip current risks will increase at area beaches, especially Friday and Saturday

Moderate Risk Rip Currents Thursday With Sunny Skies

WPRI 12 News

Charles III proclaimed king at pomp-filled ceremony

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live. Senior politicians and officials gathered at St. James’s Palace in London for Saturday's accession ceremony. It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. Charles automatically became king when the queen died on Thursday. The king vowed to follow his mother’s “inspiring example” as he took on the duties of monarch, before a royal official proclaimed him king from a palace balcony. Later, new Prime Minister Liz Truss and other lawmakers lined up in the House of Commons to take an oath of loyalty to the new king.
U.K.
