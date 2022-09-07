Man stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One man is in custody following a stabbing in Providence early Wednesday morning, according to police.

An officer says he was flagged down around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Dorrance and Dyer streets for a report that a man had been stabbed.

A 46-year-old man told the officer he was stabbed after a short confrontation near the portable toilets near the pedestrian bridge. He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Armstrong, was taken into custody and the pocket knife used in the stabbing was found in his pocket.

The victim told police he was using a portable toilet when Armstrong opened the door and said “you want to play,” before punching him in the chest and stabbing him.

Armstrong told police that he was sleeping inside the portable toilet when the victim and a third man opened the door and began assaulting him in an attempt to rob him. Armstrong said he took out his knife to defend himself and he “did not know if he had stabbed [the victim] or not before fleeing,” according to police.

Armstrong has been charged with felony assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

