Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning said this week he wanted his team to execute the Xs and Os a lot better than they did against Georgia. It’s doubtful he drew this one up. Quarterback Bo Nix threw into coverage and the pass should have been picked off, but the pass was tipped right into tight end Terrance Ferguson’s big mitts and when he turned around with the ball, he had to bounce off a defender, put on a spin move and then score. It was Ferguson’s second touchdown reception of the night and he’s quickly becoming a go-to target for Nix. Hopefully next time, the tight end is a little more open than he was on this play. The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/Pac12Network/status/1568773100602269696Ferguson isn't bad at this sporthttps://twitter.com/Erik_Skopil/status/1568772539534680067Nix got lucky, but the Ducks will take ithttps://twitter.com/jarrid_denney/status/1568772312480247809No Kupp, no Adams, no problemhttps://twitter.com/Adamqg/status/1568773964172001280The Doghttps://twitter.com/Israel_LaRue/status/1568772656367030275Throwbackhttps://twitter.com/FTBains/status/156877264407769907311

EUGENE, OR ・ 19 MINUTES AGO