What Nick Saban said after Alabama survives Texas upset bid
Nick Saban had a lot of praise for Bryce Young but his ire was directed at Alabama’s mental errors as they fought off an upset bid from Texas. No one expected Texas to give Alabama football a game on Saturday…until they did just that. The Longhorns stuck with...
3 takeaways from a shocking loss by Notre Dame to Marshall
Notre Dame football suffered a shocking loss to Marshall on Saturday and here are three takeaways as the Irish fall to 0-3 under Marcus Freeman. College football never disappoints and Saturday was another reminder of that. Top-ranked Alabama nearly lost to Texas, which played most of the game with its...
Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame, Texas A&M upsets
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies shockingly lost in Week 2, and the college football rankings have been shaken up. It did not take that long into the 2022 college football season for there to be some massive upsets. Earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were on upset alert, but beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. But since that score went final, TWO top 10 teams have lost.
Nick Saban, Alabama were somehow prepared for Texas A/C warfare
The Texas Longhorns waged air conditioning warfare against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it did not work out. The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns for their second game of the season. Steve Sarkisian’s team did push Nick Saban’s squad to the limit, but they were unable to pull off the upset. Instead, Alabama picked up the 20-19 win on a field goal in the final seconds of regulation.
Sarkisian Explains What Officials Told Him About Controversial Play
For a moment, it looked like the Longhorns would get a 12-10 lead after a possible sack and safety.
Packers: Aaron Rodgers casually destroys rest of NFC North with locker room comment
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers casually annihilates the rest of his NFC North division with a single locker room comment — yet he isn’t wrong. Every year begins the same in the frigid NFC North. Fans in Detroit, Chicago and the Twin Cities huddle around the television,...
Cal Win, Notre Dame Loss Adds Intrigue to Bears' Game Vs. Irish
Cal starts fast in win over UNLV but needs better red-zone offense to beat reeling Notre Dame next week
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves 'Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted
People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
Wisconsin postgame: Paul Chryst talks loss to Washington State
An overview of what Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst had to say follow the three-point loss to Washington State.
Johnny Football is ready to come save Texas A&M football after upset loss
After Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, former Aggies legend Johnny Manziel is talking about heading back to college to help save the team. Texas A&M clearly has a ways to go before they can truly contend for the national championships Jimbo Fisher is expected to bring to College Station.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Alabama Football: Tide sneaks by Texas Longhorns
Alabama football survived its trip to Austin by a score of 20-19, on an afternoon where everything seemed to go wrong. Alabama showed a lot of resilience in the game, which was eerily reminiscent of several games from the Tide’s 2021 season. Alabama Football: Serious concerns on offense. The...
Projected college football rankings after Alabama survives Texas: Should Crimson Tide be No. 1?
College football rankings will be impacted by Alabama surviving Texas in Austin in Week 2. With Alabama needing a last-second field goal to beat Texas in Austin, you better believe college football rankings will be impacted accordingly. While No. 1 Alabama will still be ranked very high entering Week 3,...
Watch Wisconsin give new meaning to ‘college kickers’ with dumbfounding FG miss
Wisconsin Badgers kicker Vito Calvaruso just missed out on a go-ahead field goal against the Washington State Cougars. The Wisconsin Badgers started off their season with a 38-0 victory over the Illinois State Cardinals. Now, they returned home to host the Washington State Cougars, looking to start off their 2022 campaign with a 2-0 record.
Bill Belichick on Patriots’ play-calling: “If it doesn’t go well, blame me.”
The conversation regarding the Patriots’ offensive play-caller continued on Friday, as Bill Belichick spoke to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. Speculation has swirled throughout the offseason and preseason regarding who will be the official replacement of Josh McDaniels. Because Belichick is yet to give an official title to either Matt Patricia or Joe Judge, questions have continued to arise with the regular season just around the corner.
3 Reasons Why the Patriots Can Defeat the Dolphins
Although they are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2021, the expectation coming into 2022 is that the Patriots will take a step back. It doesn’t help that they will be opening on the road in a stadium where they have struggled (2-7 in last 9 games) against a team who has beaten them in three consecutive meetings. While all may seem lost, here are three reasons why the Patriots can win.
Baseball icon creates personalized TikTok dances for all NFL stations
Baseball icon creates personalized TikTok dances for all NFL networks. Patrick Renna, who is best known for his role as Ham in the classic baseball movie, “The Sandlot”, has branched in creating a space for himself in the NFL scene. On his official TikTok account, he shared a...
