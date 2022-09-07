ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

3 takeaways from a shocking loss by Notre Dame to Marshall

Notre Dame football suffered a shocking loss to Marshall on Saturday and here are three takeaways as the Irish fall to 0-3 under Marcus Freeman. College football never disappoints and Saturday was another reminder of that. Top-ranked Alabama nearly lost to Texas, which played most of the game with its...
MARSHALL, TX
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Notre Dame, Texas A&M upsets

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Texas A&M Aggies shockingly lost in Week 2, and the college football rankings have been shaken up. It did not take that long into the 2022 college football season for there to be some massive upsets. Earlier in the day, the Alabama Crimson Tide were on upset alert, but beat the Texas Longhorns 20-19. But since that score went final, TWO top 10 teams have lost.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Nick Saban, Alabama were somehow prepared for Texas A/C warfare

The Texas Longhorns waged air conditioning warfare against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it did not work out. The Alabama Crimson Tide entered Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns for their second game of the season. Steve Sarkisian’s team did push Nick Saban’s squad to the limit, but they were unable to pull off the upset. Instead, Alabama picked up the 20-19 win on a field goal in the final seconds of regulation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves 'Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted

People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide sneaks by Texas Longhorns

Alabama football survived its trip to Austin by a score of 20-19, on an afternoon where everything seemed to go wrong. Alabama showed a lot of resilience in the game, which was eerily reminiscent of several games from the Tide’s 2021 season. Alabama Football: Serious concerns on offense. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Bill Belichick on Patriots’ play-calling: “If it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

The conversation regarding the Patriots’ offensive play-caller continued on Friday, as Bill Belichick spoke to Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. Speculation has swirled throughout the offseason and preseason regarding who will be the official replacement of Josh McDaniels. Because Belichick is yet to give an official title to either Matt Patricia or Joe Judge, questions have continued to arise with the regular season just around the corner.
NFL
FanSided

3 Reasons Why the Patriots Can Defeat the Dolphins

Although they are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2021, the expectation coming into 2022 is that the Patriots will take a step back. It doesn’t help that they will be opening on the road in a stadium where they have struggled (2-7 in last 9 games) against a team who has beaten them in three consecutive meetings. While all may seem lost, here are three reasons why the Patriots can win.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

