ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

From the ground up: New Lotus Noodle Bar coming to St. Augustine

By Cameron Gurgainus
The St. Augustine Record
The St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LBQM_0hlADZ8t00

St. Augustine is in a constant state of evolution. With tourists coming from all over the world, it is crucial to have a selection of different food options to choose from.

Barry Honan, chef and owner of the newest restaurant in the nation’s oldest city, Lotus Noodle Bar, is taking a huge leap by opening up this soon-to-be hot spot. By elevating ramen to another level, customers will enjoy a journey filled with flavorful surprises.

Honan uses a style of modern Japanese with integrated French techniques.

Check it out:St. Augustine spot named one of the ‘15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida’

Honan chose the name of his restaurant to symbolize something deeper.

“The lotus flower and my journey are parallels to each other,” he said. “The flower represents strength, resilience and rebirth. I feel like I’ve gone through similar traits that the lotus goes through; it struggles through the mud to become something beautiful.”

Honan’s journey has been quite a ride. At the age of 17, Honan became involved in the food scene as a dishwasher and moved up the ranks to cooking at a diner. Over time, he perfected his skills and progressed. Though he's held a variety of positions, such as rolling sushi and serving as a chef at an Irish pub, the one that put his name on the map was located in the Big Apple.

The young chef got his big break working for the three-star Michelin Le Bernardin in New York City. While being mentored by owner Eric Ripert, and during his time as a sous chef, Le Bernardin received the award for best restaurant in the world in 2018 and 2019.

“Regular kitchens are such a different experience than working at a three-star Michelin because that’s the top,” Honan said. “The expectations are high and the hours are long, but Le Bernardin is basically an institution.”

He said he was surrounded by the best chefs in the world, and learned so much day in and day out.

“When it comes to cooking and culinary, I always say, iron sharpens iron,” he said. “That’s something I kind of live by.”

The job did have its perks: Honan cooked for A-list celebrities like Michelle Obama, Mick Jagger, Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart, just to name a few.

Barry Honan wanted to put his own twist on food, open his own spot

Although residing in New York was an eye-opening experience, Honan still dreamt of opening his own humble eatery and sharing his unique twist on food. His fascination and love for ramen occurred before his New York days. He said he was captivated by the way chefs were cooking and adding all these ingredients to one dish, and wanted to learn.

“There’s a heavy Japanese influence at Le Bernardin as well, but it’s also primarily French; I kind of liked mixing and having the fusion of the two. That’s how Lotus was created,” he said.

Honan lived in St. Augustine for 10 years prior to moving to New York City. He returned to the nation’s oldest city during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Lotus project began moving forward.

He started doing pop-ups at the Floridian Restaurant on Tuesdays when they were closed.

“We just started gaining a huge following and got people who were so interested in what we were doing,” Honan said.

He believed in his idea so much that he turned down a job offer at the legendary San Francisco eatery The French Laundry. He has zero regrets and is truly excited about what he will offer St. Augustine’s locals and tourists.

“I want them to be satisfied,” he said of his guests. “I want them to know that they experienced something special and from someone that cooks with their heart.”

Lotus Noodle Bar is slated to open in Downtown St. Augustine this winter. For information, visit @lotusnoodlebar on Instagram or lotusnoodlebar.com. Also, follow Honan’s journey @chef_barry_honan on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

This Popular Spot Has Been Named Best Breakfast Restaurant in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolutely best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
successfulmeetings.com

3 Days in St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra

Also known as Florida’s Historic Coast, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are roughly an hour from Jacksonville International Airport. These secluded areas offer small-town charm, historic sites and gorgeous coastlines, and it only takes a few days to fall in love with the destination. For more on the region, head to floridashistoriccoast.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Saint Augustine, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Saint Augustine, FL
Restaurants
Travel Maven

This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PILESGROVE, NJ
News4Jax.com

People gather at British pub in St. Augustine area to watch King Charles III deliver 1st address since death of Queen Elizabeth II

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – King Charles III addressed the world in a recorded speech Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. News4JAX and multiple people, including some who are originally from England and now live in the area, were at Kings Head British Pub off U.S. 1 near St. Augustine during the speech.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Oprah Winfrey
News4Jax.com

Positively JAX: More than just a cup of coffee at Noah’s Agape Café

FRUIT COVE, Fla. – A new coffee shop that highlights those with special needs just opened in the Fruit Cove and St. Johns areas. Noah’s Agape Café at 102 State Road 13 is hiring people with special needs. Positions include cashiers, dining room assistants, stockers, dishwashers and working behind the coffee bar.
FRUIT COVE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

2022 Sing Out Loud Opens In St. Augustine at Colonial Oak Music Park & More

As part of Sing Out Loud, Josh Hedley, Davis Loose and Kirk Whalen will perform at the Colonial Oak Music Park. This event is FREE and open to the public!. Joshua Hedley is “a singing professor of country & western,” he declares on his raucous and witty new album, Neon Blue. It might sound like a punchline, but it’s not. An ace fiddle player, a sharp guitarist, and a singer with a granite twang, he’s devoted his entire life to the study of this genre. Ask him about it and he’ll explain: “When all my friends went off to college, I went to Nashville. I was 19 years old playing honkytonks and getting an education.” His 2018 debut, Mr. Jukebox, showcased his deep knowledge of country’s history, in particular the beery ballads of the 1950s and ‘60s. His mentors were George Jones, Ray Price, and Glen Campbell, but his most remarkable accomplishment was putting his own spin on their style.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodle#Sous Chef#Bar Info#Hot Spot#Food Drink#Lotus Noodle Bar#Japanese#French#Best Seafood Restaurants#Irish#The Big Apple#Michelin Le Bernardin
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pontevedrarecorder.com

Locals take center stage during September

Ripley’s Believe It or Not St. Augustine, the Red Express Train and Bayfront Mini Golf. September is considered “locals’ month” and many local attractions are taking part and showing how much they appreciate residents by offering discounts and other specials. The initiative has been going on...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
FLORIDA STATE
The St. Augustine Record

The St. Augustine Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St. Augustine, FL from St. Augustine Record.

 http://staugustine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy