Liberalism Kills
3d ago
OH HELL NO!! House your own damn selves or be homeless... the audacity of this state expecting families to let some liberal groomer live inside their home is insanity.
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
argonautnews.com
Homelessness and Addiction: A California Crisis
Homelessness is nothing new to the Golden State. When people discuss major cities like San Francisco, Sacramento and Los Angeles, homelessness often arises as a topic of discussion. And with this topic comes a dilemma and debate over the best way to address what everyone agrees is a challenging issue. But what isn't emerging is a workable solution. And perhaps that's because the causes of homelessness are often misunderstood or ignored.
This Is The Richest School District In Florida
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
kion546.com
‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside
JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California. “There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m...
Florida schools come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at bottom of new ‘educational freedom’ scorecard, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers’ unions that promote critical race theory
Florida has come top and New York and Washington, D.C., at the bottom of a new scorecard for ‘educational freedom’, which penalizes states with 'woke' teachers' unions and that tolerate lessons on critical race theory. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, on Friday released its first-ever Education...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘We cannot afford to delay’: California to become first state to rank heat waves under new law
California is set to become the first state in the nation to adopt a ranking system meant to emphasize the dangers of sweltering heat waves, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday. Similar to other natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes, the new regulation requires the...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
School Board Overrules Local Leaders' Ban on Four Books
The books, including "Looking for Alaska" and "All Boys Aren't Blue," were pulled from school libraries after parents raised concerns about their content.
Newsom quashes bill offering more funding for Black students, pledges money next year
THE SPONSOR OF legislation that would have provided $400 million in additional funding to raise the academic achievement of Black students pulled the proposal hours before likely passage Aug. 31, after Gov. Gavin Newsom raised objections. Newsom advisers did not say what those objections were, although four years ago, in...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state’s voters to ultimately decide the law’s fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum...
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
