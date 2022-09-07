Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
Soaking Rains Last Week Didn’t Erase Drought Conditions
Members of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup decided to keep New London and Windham counties at Stage 3 drought conditions while officials waited to see what the exact impact the latest round of heavy rain had on the state. Workgroup members wanted to stress that communities should continue their efforts...
Register Citizen
Harvest moon rises over CT this weekend
Spooky season gets an early start as the harvest moon rose on Friday and will shine all weekend. It’s called the harvest moon, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, because at the peak of harvest season farmers could “work late in the night by this moon’s light.”
DEEP delays Trout stocking in Connecticut waters
BURLINGTON, Connecticut — The fish hatchery in Burlington has stayed busy over the past few weeks, there are about 60 thousand trout ready to be released into Connecticut waters – it’s the local waters that aren’t quite ready for the trout. The drought has created a...
Register Citizen
Struggling CT hemp farmers feeling 'left out' of state's cannabis plans
Becky Goetsch grows hemp. She has since 2019, after U.S. Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act, which made hemp a legal cash crop. Since then, the price of hemp has crashed. That has, in turn, reduced the number of hemp farmers in Connecticut from a high of 140 in 2020 to about half that now.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Route 9 exit number nostalgia
OK — 21st century. Got it. VHSs. Lotus 1-2-3. “Rolling” down windows (although we still say it). Hong Kong Phooey. And exit numbers that increase incrementally by one. All gone. Well, only “almost” on those exit numbers on Route 9, anyway. But that’s how it goes. And...
fox61.com
Here's when the fall foliage peak will reach Connecticut
Some leaves are already changing on stressed trees, making it a challenge to predict southern New England's peak. A more classic season is expected farther north.
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we’re in a bit of a transition period in eastern Long Island Sound. It’s getting a bit harder to find larger bass, but there are plenty of slot class fish and schoolies all over the balls of small bait. If you’re looking for larger bass, large topwater offerings and live eels or scup have been producing well on the usual reefs, especially during the dawn or dusk hours. Bottom fishing has been more of the same, with a decent pick of fluke, scup, and sea bass on the deeper water structure. There have been a few albie reports from Rhode Island, but nothing happening in the Sound just yet. This current windy weather pattern may help send some in from the east.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
WMUR.com
Body of Mississippi man found in Connecticut River after possible drowning
HANOVER, N.H. — A man from Mississippi has died after a possible drowning, according to New Hampshire State Police. Police in Vermont got a call about a missing hiker Thursday morning who was last seen Wednesday night headed towards the Connecticut River, officials said. Thursday afternoon, Hanover firefighters and...
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
trumbulltimes.com
Fall real estate market looming, is CT still a buyer destination?
Connecticut closed out the traditional home-selling season with transactions down sharply from the 2021 season spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of insufficient numbers of fresh sellers to meet the demand of buyers who continue to block shop. Between January and August, about 31,065 homes sold in Connecticut...
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
Register Citizen
CT is one of only four states without early voting - the former secretary of the state is trying to change that
Denise Merrill, the former longtime secretary of the state, is leading a coalition of Connecticut election advocates including the elderly and disabled, in attempt to persuade state voters to support an amendment to the state Constitution this November to allow early voting. Called the Yes for Freedom to Vote Early...
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
ctexaminer.com
Boston-based Sunwave Gas & Power Claims Inability to Pay Restitution to Connecticut Customers
Boston-based third-party electric supplier Sunwave Gas & Power has been banned from operating in Connecticut after state regulators found that the company abruptly canceled contracts with customers, forcing them to pay the higher electric supply rates offered by their utilities. Despite objections from Sunwave that the company has “no customers,...
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
