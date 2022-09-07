Hudson Valley welcomes return to pre-pandemic education on first day of school

While Tuesday’s rain put a damper on the outside of schools, nearly 58,000 students across Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties returned to class to ring in a new school year. It marked the first time in two years that students are not returning with a plethora of COVID restrictions.

Minisink Valley Superintendent Brian Monahan visited all five district schools, where nearly 3,500 students returned from summer. He said students were overwhelmingly excited to go back to classrooms and see their friends.

“The kids were really excited to be back in the building," he said. "Lots of energy from our kids, tremendous amount of energy from our faculty and staff. It was wonderful.”

Middletown parent Jessica Nunez dropped off her sixth-grader at Twin Towers Middle School Tuesday morning and received warm greetings from the principal. She said the approachable faculty and staff makes her daughter feel at ease entering a new school. Traffic flowed smoothly, as well, always a concern on the first day of school.

“I wish it didn’t rain, but everything was good this morning,” said Nunez. “I’m looking forward to a nice, easy-going year… COVID is always going to be a concern to me, but it’s something we have to live with now. This is the new normal. I can’t keep secluding her.”

As the state has eased masking and testing mandates, schools are expecting a closer-to-normal academic year. But schools will continue to help students recover from the pandemic.

Pine Bush Superintendent Brian Dunn said the district has identified students who need support and will look to add after-school activities and enrichment programs.

Monahan said Minisink school district has invested in literacy initiatives and added support staff, including social workers and counselors.

“The schools received a nice aid package from the federal government, so we have the ability to meet students’ needs like we’ve never had before financially," Dunn said. "It even opens up ideas that we have never tried before."

District leaders acknowledged other challenges they face, including labor shortages and school security.

Last year, shortages of bus drivers disrupted schools and even prompted a temporary closure of schools in Pine Bush. Dunn said the district is set to transport all students this fall. He added while teaching staff shortages have been addressed, the district was struggling in August to fill 20 positions, including teaching aides and assistants, monitors and custodians.

“I’m hoping the new school year will look like a return to absolutely energy, commitment and passion for public schooling in Pine Bush," Dunn said. "Everyone is here because we love kids and want to support them. I feel like this is the year for us to get back to our regular business of teaching and learning… We’re looking to work together to provide a great experience for everyone, not just kids.”

Opening school dates in Orange, Sullivan, Ulster counties

Sept. 1: Highland Falls, Pine Bush

Sept. 2: Valley Central

Sept. 6: Chester, Cornwall, Florida, Greenwood Lake, Middletown, Minisink Valley, Monroe-Woodbury, Newburgh, Port Jervis, Tuxedo, Warwick, Washingtonville, Eldred, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Roscoe, Sullivan West, Ellenville, Marlboro, New Paltz, Saugerties,

Sept. 7: Fallsburg, Highland, Kingston, Onteora, Rondout Valley, Wallkill

Sept. 8: Tri-Valley

Helu Wang covers education for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.