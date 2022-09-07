Read full article on original website
SFGate
NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
SFGate
Israeli general readies to lead the charge against Hezbollah
RAMLE, Israel (AP) — In his just-completed role as head of the Israeli military’s Home Front command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin was in charge of bolstering a network of early-warning systems and shelters in case of rocket attacks. It may have been the ideal preparation for his new assignment.
Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter.
