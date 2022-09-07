ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Renovation work at Springfield mall ongoing as state plans to move into former Sears space

By Royale Bonds, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrsmE_0hlAD2LP00

Renovation work is ongoing at part of White Oaks Mall that was purchased by the state in 2020.

Following a complete interior and exterior remodel, two state departments and more than 700 employees will move into the former Sears space at White Oaks Mall later next year.

Both the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Pollution Control Board are expected to move by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Illinois Office of Communication and Information and Illinois Department of Central Management Services Deputy Director Cathy Kwiatkowski.

Overseeing construction is the Capital Development Board. A request for estimated costs and other details for the project went unanswered at press time.

The agencies are currently located at 1021 North Grand Ave. E., which intercedes with the Chicago to St. Louis high-speed rail project. According to CMS, this will require the current home of IEPA and IPCB to be partially demolished.

The state purchased the 130,530-square-foot space at the mall for $3.5 million in August 2020, according to Sangamon County tax records, after sitting idle for more than two years.

The Illinois EPA's mission is to safeguard the environment. The Illinois Pollution Control Board is responsible for adopting Illinois’ environmental regulations and deciding contested environmental cases.

Simon Properties, the owner of White Oaks Mall, did not respond to requests for comment.

Contact Royale Bonds: rbonds@gannett.com, twitter.com/@Royale59699722. State Journal-Register staff writer Patrick Keck contributed to this report.

Comments / 6

Related
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Former Republican IL Secretary of State Candidate Behind Threatened Litigation to County Clerks

A woman disqualified to run as a Republican in the Illinois June primary appears to be behind some of the recent threats of litigation against state election authorities. In a record obtained from the Morgan County Clerk’s Office, James & Michelle Turney are behind a notice of prospective litigation and a demand for record retention of all election material after December 31, 2019 from Morgan County. The Turneys’ letter has turned up in a number of other counties. As KSDK-St. Louis reported and in a WLDS News follow-up yesterday, multiple county clerks across the state have been inundated with frivolous Freedom of Information Act requests pertaining to ballot information in an effort to support baseless claims of rampant voter fraud.
WTAX

New leader settles in with city

She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
newschannel20.com

Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Approve Acquisition Of 70+ Properties In Enos Park Neighborhood

After weeks of resistance, Springfield aldermen have given a green light for the city’s acquisition of more than 70 properties in the Enos Park neighborhood to prevent them from being sold for delinquent property taxes. The Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association owns those properties through a limited liability corporation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears#Ne Springfield#The Mall#Pollution#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#White Oaks Mall#Cms#Iepa#The Illinois Epa
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
FOX2Now

Look for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Metro East this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is cruising through Illinois this weekend. You can ketchup with the drivers for a picture of the iconic vehicle. They will be stopping at several grocery stores and markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The vehicle is co-piloted by Benny Buns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
foxillinois.com

Two Illinois families of fallen first responders have mortgages paid

Tunnels to Towers Foundation paid in full the mortgages of the Hanneken and Herderhorst families. Last year, both families lost their fathers who were Illinois first responders. Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Hanneken lost his life last March while involved in a car crash on duty. Champaign firefighter Trevor Herderhorst...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
BARRINGTON, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy