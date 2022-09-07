Renovation work at Springfield mall ongoing as state plans to move into former Sears space

Renovation work is ongoing at part of White Oaks Mall that was purchased by the state in 2020.

Following a complete interior and exterior remodel, two state departments and more than 700 employees will move into the former Sears space at White Oaks Mall later next year.

Both the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Pollution Control Board are expected to move by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Illinois Office of Communication and Information and Illinois Department of Central Management Services Deputy Director Cathy Kwiatkowski.

Overseeing construction is the Capital Development Board. A request for estimated costs and other details for the project went unanswered at press time.

The agencies are currently located at 1021 North Grand Ave. E., which intercedes with the Chicago to St. Louis high-speed rail project. According to CMS, this will require the current home of IEPA and IPCB to be partially demolished.

The state purchased the 130,530-square-foot space at the mall for $3.5 million in August 2020, according to Sangamon County tax records, after sitting idle for more than two years.

The Illinois EPA's mission is to safeguard the environment. The Illinois Pollution Control Board is responsible for adopting Illinois’ environmental regulations and deciding contested environmental cases.

Simon Properties, the owner of White Oaks Mall, did not respond to requests for comment.

