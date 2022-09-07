Application period opens for federal government's LIHEAP program. Here's what you need to know

On Thursday, the application period for the federal government's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program opened for people looking for some relief on high home heating and cooling costs.

For those interested in signing up for the LIHEAP program – and those who are curious about what it is – here are things to know about the LIHEAP program.

What is LIHEAP?

LIHEAP is a program that provides a series of block grants to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and territories such as Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and also Native American tribes.

The block grants are then distributed to people in need of help with their utility bills through local government agencies.

Who is eligible for LIHEAP?

Household income level determines eligibility for receive LIHEAP funds. This is defined as being at an amount at or below 200% of the poverty level.

For instance, a family of four would have to earn less than $55,500 before filing taxes in order to qualify. Beyond eight-person households, each additional resident represents $7,080.

Priority can be given to those who have the highest need in terms of household income or who have excessively high home energy costs.

How much is allocated to Illinois from the program?

Illinois will receive $300 million from the program that will be distributed by the state and local providers. Each person who applies receives a one-time payment from the participating local agency.

What do I need to sign up?

Several documents are required to prove eligibility for the program.

A paystub or check showing a monthly fixed income

A copy of the most recent heating and electrical bill

A social security card or taxpayer ID number (ITIN)

For renters, a copy of the rental agreement containing utilities and the monthly rent

Proof of temporary assistance or other benefits

Each member of the household needs to provide this information to the local agency.

How do I sign up?

People who may be eligible for the program can sign up through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at helpillinoisfamilies.com. They can also sign up through these local agencies: