Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
KHOU
DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde shooting response
UVALDE, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the flawed police response to the Uvalde school shooting in May. McCraw made the remark after being confronted by a CNN reporter in Brownsville, where...
kurv.com
Pipe Painting Artists Wanted In McAllen
The city of McAllen is looking for a few good artists. The recruitment effort is for the city’s Irrigation Pipe Art Project in which artists paint a colorful mural on those large agricultural irrigation pipes that stick up from the ground. The art project was started by the nonprofit...
Gladys Porter Zoo announces Discount Days for select weekends
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo announced special discount admission prices for select weekends only. The zoo’s social media post said guests can take part in savings of 68 to 80 percent off regular admission rates. Admission for Brownsville residents will be only $2.00 per adult or child on September 9th, 10th, and 11th. On the weekend […]
Man charged with murder in death of Mission woman
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the suspects in an Edinburg homicide investigation was arraigned on murder charges. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora, officials with the City of Edinburg stated. A second individual, referred to […]
McAllen PD seek man wanted for deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man allegedly wanted for deadly conduct. On Wednesday at about 6:05 a.m., McAllen PD responded to the area of 4300 S. McColl Road. McAllen PD describe Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 167 pound man with black hair […]
Brownsville native selected to lead RGV Border Patrol Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced the selection of Gloria I. Chavez as the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The media release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated Chief Chavez, who previously served as Chief Patrol Agent at the El Paso Sector, has […]
Kevin Fowler and Eli Young Band to headline at Riofest
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announced Kevin Fowler and the Eli Young Band will headline the return of Riofest. After a 12-year hiatus, the city announced the two-day event will return with two major headliners. Kevin Fowler is scheduled to headline Friday and the Eli Young Band will perform Saturday. Riofest aims […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Homicide Investigation Ends In Alton With One Man Dead, Another In Custody
One man died and a second man was arrested as police closed in Thursday on two persons of interest in the killing of a woman in Edinburg. It was around noon Thursday when officers approached the men near a home in Alton. One was detained, but the other ran inside the home. Officers followed but found him dead in a bathroom of a self-inflicted gunshot. Four schools in the area of Harrison and Los Ebanos were placed on lockdown during the incident.
roadtirement.com
Bascilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a National Shrine in Texas
This was one of the memorable places we enjoyed while wintering in the Rio Grande Valley a few years back. The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle is a remarkable place in the Rio Grande Valley. The Basilica has a fascinating history that traces back to the 1600’s in Mexico with a reported miracle. The current location has been the sight for pilgrimages for decades.
2022 South Texas International Film Festival begins this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a two-year hiatus, the South Texas International Film Festival returns to Edinburg with workshops from special guests, meet and greets, screenings and Q&A panels. This year, the film festival will be screening Texas shorts, U.S. shorts, international shorts, documentary shorts, Texas student films, animation, and music videos. The three-day film […]
No kill shelter in dire need of funds or else
The Harlingen Humane Society funding gap could grow even wider if Harlingen’s proposed budget does not include more money for the cash-strapped facility. Annual funding for the animal shelter is currently set at $287,000. According to Executive Director Luis Quintanilla, the facility needs over $1 million to function. “My job is to raise that other […]
PD: Drunk woman calls 911 eight times without emergency
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “highly intoxicated” woman was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly without an emergency, while also harassing a dispatcher, police said. Rosa Elia De Leon, a McAllen resident, allegedly made eight “abusive calls” to 911 after being told by dispatchers to call the non-emergency number. According to a police report obtained by […]
PD: Man confronts ex, slaps her and demands money
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man earlier today after he allegedly entered his ex-girlfriend’s house, slapped her and broke household items. According to police, Alfredo Alcalde, 38, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house demanding money from her. Alcalde proceeded by slapping the victim, made entry and damaged items inside the residence. As the […]
Law enforcement activity prompts four Mission CISD schools to be on high alert
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four schools in Mission were on a secure lockout earlier today due to criminal activity in the area. Mission Collegiate High School, Alton Memorial Jr. High School, Waitz Elementary and Cavasos Elementary responded to the secure lockout. According to authorities, a law enforcement agency was conducting a warrant off of Harrison […]
CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees. The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit. Deputies approached the man while he […]
valleybusinessreport.com
VIDA Program Sparks Future Electrician
Four years ago, Brownsville resident Rogelio Garcia depended on government assistance to feed himself, his wife and their five children. Today, thanks to the Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, that’s no longer the case. In early August of 2013, Garcia had a near-fatal accident that resulted in him...
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football: Week 3
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With two weeks of football in the books, teams across the Rio Grande Valley will turn their attention towards their Week 3 opponents This week will feature matchups between Weslaco East and Edinburg Vela. The 1-1 Wildcats will look to keep momentum going as they face an undefeated Sabercats team. Week […]
Man with history of escapes arrested after fleeing fatal crash
SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident. Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show. The records also show that Salinas […]
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo busts out more music for 2023 lineup
One of Alamo City's biggest annual events just got bigger. After an initial announcement earlier this summer, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo just released the second group of world-renowned talent set to take the stage during the 2023 event. Taking place at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds from...
