ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

CASD gearing up to search for next superintendent following abrupt resignation

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZUZc_0hlACyyj00

Chambersburg Area school board is beginning the search for the school district's next leader, two months after Dion Betts abruptly resigned as superintendent three years into a five-year contract.

The board intends to begin advertising the open position at its regular meeting on Oct. 25, with candidates' resumes due by the end of November, Region 6 director Edward Norcross said. Norcross is leading the board's search process, board President Mark Schur said.

If the timeline holds, the board will vote to hire a new superintendent at the regular meeting on March 28, Norcross said.

Kurt Widmann, who was promoted to chief academic officer a year ago after years as principal at Chambersburg Area Middle School North, began serving as acting superintendent on July 1.

"We feel very comfortable with our current leadership team that the district can continue to move forward and grow without an official superintendent," Norcross said. "We didn't want to rush into this."

He acknowledged that some people might think the process is too slow, but it's the board's job to carry out a "deliberate" process, he said.

Focus groups planned in search for Chambersburg superintendent

Apart from discussions among board members in executive, or closed-door, sessions, the first step in the search for the district's next superintendent will be organizing four focus groups to gather input on what characteristics district employees and the community want to see in the next superintendent.

Most of them will likely be on the smaller side; Norcross said he thinks the dialogue will be better that way.

One group will consist of district-level administrators. School-level administrators will comprise another. Teachers, one from each of the district's 17 schools, will make up the third group. Employees were notified about these groups upon returning to work last month, Norcross said.

According to Norcross, participants of the district administration group choose the principals for the building-level group, and the members of that group will choose the teachers. In addition to giving their own opinions, each group member will be tasked with gathering and sharing input from their colleagues.

The names of the district employees participating in these groups will be made public, Norcross said. He suggested that any employee who wants to be part of their focus group to reach out to their supervisor.

The fourth focus group will be for the community. Norcross said the board is still exploring how this group will be built and function, given the thousands of possible participants. It might not be a focus group at all; the board may decide it is best to do a survey or host an open forum.

Using input gleaned from these focus groups, the board will conduct candidate interviews. Interviews should start in January, Norcross said.

Betts resigned in June

The school board approved a separation agreement on June 28 and Betts officially resigned on June 30.

"This all came about real quickly," Norcross said.

Betts joined the district ahead of the 2019-20 school year on a contract that would have lasted through June 30, 2024.

The district paid Betts just under $300,000 in severance, according to the agreement. Nearly $255,000 was paid in a lump sum, minus taxes, and the rest was distributed into two retirement accounts.

In addition, $11,775 in unused vacation, personal and sick time was put in a retirement account.

Per the separation agreement, the district and Betts confirmed his departure was not the result of wrongdoing by either party. The district acknowledged there are no “investigations or adverse employment actions” against Betts.

The agreement also states that no district representative may make any statement about Betts that contradicts the one agreed upon by both parties as included in the agreement:

"The Chambersburg Board of School Directors and Dr. Dion Betts, Superintendent, entered into a separation agreement which will allow Dr. Betts to pursue other opportunities and for the Board of Directors to appoint the next superintendent. The Chambersburg Area School Board thanks Dr. Betts for his service to and leadership of the Chambersburg Area School District. The Board wishes him success in his future ventures. Dr. Betts thanks the Board for the opportunity to lead the District and wishes the District continuing success in its mission to educate children."

Betts' time in the Chambersburg Area School District was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which struck in the spring of his first year leading the district.

CASD has been unlike most neighboring districts in that its superintendent's office hasn't seen frequent turnover.

Betts replaced Joseph Padasak, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year after serving 13 years.

Padasak followed Ed Sponseller, who led CASD from 1988 to 2006.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center

Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Education
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County high school student dies after medical emergency

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A Baltimore County high school student died Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. County police told 11 News officers were called to the school around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old student. Randallstown High School Principal Michael Jones said the student, who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
titantime.org

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community

Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#K12
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Here's how two Franklin County businesses evolved to survive the pandemic

It took a first-in-a-century worldwide health emergency to force some local businesses to switch gears and evolve. The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the nation in spring 2020 particularly hit the bar/restaurant and gym industries hard. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, about 72,700 more restaurants and bars closed that year than in a normal year — a 95% increase over the average annual rate. Among "health clubs and studios" in the United States, the National Health and Fitness Alliance calculated last summer that 22% had closed since the start of the pandemic.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Franklin County Free Press

Mercersburg: D.L. Martin Co. Recognizes John Miller

D.L. Martin Co. is a world-class provider of precision machined components, fabricated components, and assemblies for the elevator, heavy truck, mining, HVAC, construction, energy, and agriculture industries. : PA to Pardon Marijuana Convictions in one large-scale program. John Miller. John is being recognized for numerous suggestions pertaining to the Kitting...
MERCERSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

597
Followers
290
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy