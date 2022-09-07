ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't bet against the 'Prop Queen,' New City's Ariel Epstein

By Robert Brum
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
If you’re a sports fan, especially one who’s deep into fantasy leagues and prop betting, chances are you’ve taken a tip or two from Ariel Epstein.

The 27-year-old former New City resident has become a ubiquitous presence on TV, online and mobile apps covering pro sports by handicapping over-unders for pass completions, rebounds, strikeouts and other stats.

Epstein has earned the sobriquet “the Prop Queen” for her skill at wading through data to parse the best bets to her 50,000 Twitter followers plus the legions who watch her on Yahoo! Sports and the MLB and NBA networks.

Specializing in prop bets on in-game performances rather than the game’s outcome has turned her into an in-demand personality in an industry that has exploded since legal sports betting went national in 2018.

“It’s giving people an experience throughout the game,” Epstein says of prop bets, “which is going to keep fans engaged in the game for longer as opposed to just reading the box score to see who won.”

Do the math

Growing up in a sports-obsessed family, Epstein had an early inkling where her career was headed.

“It was around sixth grade I started playing fantasy baseball with a bunch of my guy friends, and I beat them in the league back-to-back years,” Epstein recalled. “The boys kicked me out, but that was really the start of it. I really started to do my research and get serious about the game.”

Sixth grade was also when she began accumulating skills that would one day serve her as a handicapper. She credits Felix Festa Middle School teacher Jonathan Rose with giving her a love of math. Rose now tutors her younger brother, Brendan.

The Clarkstown North High School alum graduated from Syracuse University and was hired in 2016 as weekend sports anchor at a North Carolina TV station, but soon realized her career was dead-ending.

Returning to her parents Iris and Darren Epstein’s New City home in 2019, Ariel began methodically plotting a rebranding. After hiring a broadcasting coach, her first stop was stadium host for the New York Boulders in Pomona, where she conducted on-field interviews, recording them on her iPhone and posting them on Twitter to build confidence and a highlight reel.

A stint as a sideline reporter covering Stony Brook University football games for SNY was less than satisfying.

After months of unsuccessfully putting out feelers, she took the audacious step of messaging Lou Maione, CEO of the gaming website SportsGrid, on LinkedIn.

“I said, ‘I see you have no females at your network. I’d love to try out, I’d love to audition to fill that role for you.’” Epstein said recently. “I had the background in fantasy sports, not so much in sports betting. But I knew sports betting didn’t blow up yet, and I needed to be at the right place at the right time, and that’s what ended up happening.”

Recognizing that the top female sports handicapper in the business, Kelly Stewart, was primarily focused on game outcomes, Epstein decided, “I’m gonna jump into props while everybody else is doing the old-school stuff.”

Epstein began hosting SportsGrid’s morning show, broadcasting from her studio in her parents’ New City home after the pandemic started in 2020. The online gambling site FanDuel climbed aboard as a sponsor, and Sirius XM and MSG+ picked up the show.

She’s now a full-timer at Yahoo! Sports, while also doing spots on the MLB Network, appearing on Matt Vasgersian’s Pregame Spread, and on NBA TV.

The night — or the week, in the case of the NFL — before games, Epstein studies betting lines released by sports books and compares them with her own research. She’s on the air by 11:30 a.m. each day, delivering her picks via appearances that often stretch well into the evening.

The NFL is a gambling juggernaut, attracting about half of all sports bets placed. Once football season starts overlapping with baseball in September, Epstein will be on the job seven days a week.

For our local NFL teams this season, she likes the Jets at under 6.5 wins and the Giants at under 7.5 wins.

Odds and ends

Since a Supreme Court ruling gave states the green light to permit sports betting in 2018, some 30 states have taken the plunge, including 21 that allow online betting, according to Forbes. Last year, Americans wagered a whopping $57.22 billion on sports, up 165% from 2020.

In New York state alone, nearly $2 billion in mobile sports wagers were made in the first 30 days after it was launched earlier this year.

With the explosive growth of sports betting, there’s no shortage of indications that the rate of gambling problems grows with it, disproportionately affecting males under 40. The nearly endless variety of wagering opportunities available through apps offer privacy, access, and the allure of a quick payoff.

Asked if she felt legal sports betting was opening the door to a surge in gambling addiction, Epstein replied: “Anyone could be addicted to anything, and if you’re addicted to betting, you were doing it a long time before it was a legal thing to do in this area. And the same goes for people who try to fix games. People were doing that before it was a legal thing anyway.”

She added: “So it doesn’t concern me because if anything these public sports books … they’re being watched and they’re watching you, and I think it helps to control and regulate better.”

‘Never a Plan B’

Epstein’s upward trajectory was clear from the moment she took the field for the Boulders, team President and General Manager Shawn Reilly said.

“She knew sports, she really knew sports,” Riley said. “She knew players, she knew batting averages, more than just stats. She kinda knew what their strong points were, their weak points. She wasn’t interested in chumming around with the team or the players. She was focused on her career.”

Reilly added: “One Sunday last year I turn on my TV and there she is on one of the Sunday morning gambling shows giving her picks, and I’m a big football fan and I thought, ‘You know, she’s pretty good.’”

Epstein said she felt she had to prove herself in the business a lot more than her male counterparts, but has no trouble standing her ground if she feels disrespected.

“I shut them up real quick with my knowledge of the games,” she said. “I think if you’re quick to back down you don’t get the respect, but I’ve never been quick to back down.”

Epstein describes herself as “a grinder” with a winner’s mindset she compared to Derek Jeter, whom she met while interning for the Yankees in 2015.

“There was never a doubt in my mind that I was going to make it, I just had no idea how,” she said. “ There was never a Plan B.”

Robert Brum is a freelance journalist who writes about the Hudson Valley.

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

