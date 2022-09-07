ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL jersey number changes: Why Dalvin Cook, Derwin James and other stars have new numbers for 2022 season

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves 'Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted

People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy