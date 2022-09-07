NFL jersey number changes: Why Dalvin Cook, Derwin James and other stars have new numbers for 2022 season

Read full article on original website
Related
Cal Win, Notre Dame Loss Adds Intrigue to Bears' Game Vs. Irish
Cal starts fast in win over UNLV but needs better red-zone offense to beat reeling Notre Dame next week
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Bryce saves 'Bama; A&M, ND Sun Belted
People spend the college football offseason trying to figure what’s going to happen when the games start. We speculate. Predict. Make an educated guess. Then in Week 2 we realize just how much we didn’t know — and that’s when the fun starts. No. 1 (though maybe not for much longer) Alabama needed every little bit of misfortune that conspired against Texas, plus a Heisman-worthy performance by its Heisman Trophy winner, to avoid its first regular-season nonconference loss since 2007 in Austin.
Sporting News
How old is Lee Corso? A career timeline for legendary ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst
Few sports broadcasters have garnered the level of respect, admiration and affection as Lee Corso. The long-time ESPN "College GameDay" personality is entering his 36th season on the show and is easily its most venerated cast member. He has made a career of one-liners, humorous insight, analysis and, of course, headgear picks.
Comments / 0