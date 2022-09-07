Read full article on original website
Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter.
