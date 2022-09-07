ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CT

'Powerless': Struggling without a local police force, Sterling eyes long-dormant solution

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 3 days ago
An uptick in nuisance–type incidents in recent months has led Sterling officials to discuss re-introducing the resident state trooper program into town.

“We’ve had a number of civil disobedience-type issues here over the summer that we’ve been powerless to address without a police force or active constables,” First Selectman Lincoln Cooper said on Tuesday. “We’ve seen large gatherings of motorcycles in the industrial park that involve a lot of noise not far from residences. We’ve got roaming livestock because of poor fencing with cattle and pigs wrecking gardens and fencing.”

The town ended its participation in the resident state trooper program in 2010 after nearly 20 years. Selectman Dave Shippee said selectmen scrapped the program during a particularly tight budget season.

“When we started, we were paying about $65,000 a year and it was going up to nearly $100,000 annually,” he said.

Shippee recently brought forward the idea of resurrecting the program after a rash of reported vandalism and other incidents in town.

Currently, the town is policed by state troopers out of the Troop D barracks in Danielson.

“If we have a break-in, those troopers will come and investigate, but those kinds of incidents can get put off if more serious crimes in the area need to be investigated,” Shippee said. “If we had a resident state trooper, that person would pick up those local investigations.”

Fifty-seven Connecticut towns, including Brooklyn, Lisbon and Preston are assigned at least one resident state trooper, according to state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection data.

In Killingly, multiple resident state troopers oversee the town’s constabulary, though the town is working to decrease its reliance on the program – and its associated costs - as it adds more town police officers.

During an Aug. 24 informational meeting with Troop D officials, selectmen and about 30 Sterling residents were given an overview of the program, along with cost estimates. The discussion was tabled with further dialogue on the proposal to continue this month.

“It would cost us between $118,000 and $190,000 to hire a resident state trooper, depending on that person’s level of experience,” Cooper said. “We’d also have to put aside money for overtime. We do have a place right here in town hall for a trooper to operate from.”

Cooper said selectmen will have to decide whether to somehow fund the program this year or hold off and incorporate the program as part of the normal upcoming budget process.

Shippee, who estimated it’ll cost the town roughly $200,000 annually to add a resident trooper, said he’d like to see an exit poll conducted during the November general elections that asks voters their opinion on the proposal.

“If they say yes, we could go through the budget process,” he said. “As it is now, even if we approved the program today, it would take six to eight months for a trooper to be assigned to us. Putting it off would also give us time to hold informational meetings where residents could ask questions.”

Cooper said several problems have cropped up during recent months to justify a conversation about the proposal.

“We have those motorcycles up in the industrial park where they’ve damaged the pavement so badly you can’t even see it – all happening about 1,000 feet from residences,” he said. “We don’t have a livestock ordinance, so we’ve had cases of animals – big animals - getting loose from poorly fenced areas and feeding and destroying neighbors’ gardens.”

Cooper said having a resident state trooper to draw on will also add another layer of safety for town workers.

“We have a part-time zoning enforcement official who has to go out and serve violation papers,” he said. “That can be an uncomfortable situation for someone going by themselves – I’ve gone out with her myself – when you don’t know how a person will react.”

If the town opts back into the program, state police officials will decide how the position will be filled.

“My guess is we’d have some say in who would be selected,” Cooper said.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

