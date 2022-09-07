Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match

Read full article on original website
UFC 279 LIVE: Nate Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight
Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
Sporting News
New date for Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall boxing fight tentatively announced following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
A rematch years in the making will no longer be taking place on September 10 inside the O2 Arena. Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight titles on an all-women's boxing card has been postponed. That is a result of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch. The co-main event was meant to be Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner for junior-lightweight gold.
Team USA will play for bronze at AmeriCup after loss to Argentina
The American team will be in the bronze medal game at the AmeriCup tournament after dropping an 82-73 decision to Argentina in today’s semifinals, the Associated Press reports. Team USA was the defending champion, defeating Argentina for the gold medal five years ago. Gabriel Deck, who played briefly for...
