Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/9/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois ranks second in the nation in small businesses that are planning layoffs. According to the referral network, Alignable, this follows a nationwide trend among the majority of small business owners in America. The numbers in Illinois show that 60 percent of the small businesses that responded have or will soon have a hiring freeze in place. Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest national layoff rate. The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive, and health care.
