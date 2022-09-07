Read full article on original website
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois ranks second in the nation in small businesses that are planning layoffs. According to the referral network, Alignable, this follows a nationwide trend among the majority of small business owners in America. The numbers in Illinois show that 60 percent of the small businesses that responded have or will soon have a hiring freeze in place. Illinois is second only to Florida in having the highest national layoff rate. The top three sectors that have halted hiring are real estate, automotive, and health care.
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
CNET
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDES audit reveals series of deficiencies
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) struggled to keep up with the large number of Illinoisans in need of unemployment assistance during the pandemic. Applicants had extremely long wait times, Illinoisans who were not unemployed discovered that fraudulent applications had been filed in their names, and identity thieves and other crooks stole as much as $2 billion from the program meant to help those who lost their jobs and needed the help. My office received more calls in 2021 about the unemployment programs than any other issue.
advantagenews.com
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes
Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments and review board blunders as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a town hall meeting about the issue. The focus was on finding...
khqa.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
MyStateline.com
New 2023 Illinois laws that employers might not want you to know
(WTVO) — The new year is only 4 months away, which means new laws will soon take effect. A lot of the laws in Illinois have to do with the workplace, and there are a bunch that can benefit the workers themselves. There are amendments to pre-existing laws that will employees should be aware of as well.
wmay.com
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
nprillinois.org
IDPH: Therapies prevented 8,600 Illinois COVID hospitalizations over last four months
The Illinois Department of Public Health said widely available COVID-19 treatments have helped prevent approximately 8,600 hospitalizations in the last four months. The treatments are especially recommended for individuals over 50 and those with underlying medical conditions. IDPH said the key is to start these medications quickly, within the first five days.
advantagenews.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
WAND TV
Illinois relaunches Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors"
ILLINOIS (WAND)- More families are getting the chance to become homeowners, as the State relaunches its Home-Ownership Program "Opening Doors." The Program is designed to help families overcome barriers that prevent them from becoming homeowners. More than 1,600 home buyers will receive $6,000 dollars in forgivable assistance, which is funded...
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
thecentersquare.com
Asian tiger mosquito making presence known in Illinois
(The Center Square) – The Asian tiger mosquito is more rampant in Illinois than previously thought. The Illinois Natural History Survey researchers recently released the results of a study from 2016 to 2017 on invasive mosquito communities and how they form and shift because of different land uses. The study discovered the Asian tiger mosquito in 18 rural, semi-rural and urban Illinois communities when they weren't there previously, indicating a spread of the species.
NBC Chicago
Is a REAL ID Mandatory in Illinois? Here's What to Know
Starting next year, an ordinary drivers license as a form of identification will not be enough for U.S. residents over the age of 18 to fly domestically. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to instead present one of two different form of identification in order to fly domestically or visit a federal facility: either a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or a valid U.S. passport or a passport card.
Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday
(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
Schools, law enforcement plan to prevent the worst
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s been an emphasis lately on school shooting response training and preparation. Champaign and Ford County law enforcement agencies and school districts Thursday instead focused on ways to prevent the trigger from ever being pulled. Members of the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) spent three hours training county […]
