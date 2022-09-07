Volleyball notebook: Elkhart looks to learn from pair of losses

Jacquie Rost knows that sometimes a loss or two early in the volleyball season can be a good thing.

The Elkhart High School coach felt just that way after seeing her talented team lose its first two matches of the campaign Saturday.

The Lions, who boast eight seniors this fall, fell 3-0 to perennial powers Bellmont (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) and Carroll (25-19, 25-13, 25-15) in action at Fort Wayne Carroll.

"Saturday was very important for us," said coach Rost in a phone interview Sunday. "Those are the two best teams we have played so far this season and it was good for us to see what we need to work on.

"The timing was good too to play them with the faster offenses both Bellmont and Carroll run. We saw the adjustments that we need to make and how we need to be consistent in our play in every phase of the game.

"It was a good Saturday. I do not like to lose, but the key thing is that we learn from it and grow as a team from it."

The Lions took an 8-2 overall mark and a 2-0 ledger in Northern Indiana Conference play into a league match at South Bend Clay Tuesday night. Elkhart beat a strong New Prairie team 3-1 in league play last week and also went 4-0 to win the Mishawaka Invitational August 27.

"I like how this team is coming together as a unit," said Rost, who spent 24 seasons as the Elkhart Memorial coach before taking over the program in 2020 when Memorial and Central merged into one high school. "They are very unified.

"It's a fun group to coach. They are buying in and they have a high volleyball IQ. I was really pleased with the improvement they made in this past offseason."

The Lions, who finished 21-11 in 2021, are led by their stellar senior duo of Hannah Teich and Payton Schultheis. Teich, a 6-1 middle hitter, leads her team in kills (91), blocks (23) and service aces (15). Schultheis, a 5-10 outside hitter, ranks second in kills (68), digs (82) and aces (11). Teich earned All-NIC honors in 2021.

"Payton has stepped up her play," noted Rost, who had 685 career coaching wins prior to the Clay match Tuesday night. "She is very passionate and a vocal leader for us. Hannah is more of a quiet leader. She leads by example."

Elkhart also relies heavily on senior Tiffany Waterson. The talented libero has 179 digs this season.

"Tiffany is another player who quietly leads us," said Rost, a 1989 Elkhart Memorial graduate who is one of the two athletic directors at Elkhart High School.

The Lions are running a 6-2 offense this season with setters Kate York, a senior, and freshman Ava Polack directing the offense. Elkhart also gets key contributions from the trio of seniors Shea Hull and Allison Freeze and junior Ava Decker.

Elkhart has a key NIC clash versus powerful Penn at home Thursday night. The Kingsmen beat the Lions 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-18) a year ago en route to winning the league championship. Elkhart finished 9-2 in the NIC in 2021. Both of the teams are also in the Class 4A Penn Sectional come October.

"I expect an emotional match Thursday night," said Rost, who guided Elkhart Memorial to state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2009 and was the State Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2007. "Many of the players are familiar with each other through club play.

"The Penn match is one of those that has a star next to it. Our girls know how important it is. But we try to keep it in perspective. We are a different team from last year and so is Penn.

"The No. 1 thing is that we are focused on our goals. And our girls are motivated for Thursday because one of their goals is to win the NIC this season."

Penn was 11-2 overall and 2-0 in the NIC prior to a home match versus league foe Washington Tuesday night. Coach Lisa Pawlik's squad went 35-2 last year, won the NIC at 11-0 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion McCutcheon in the semistate. Senior star setter Macy Hatkevich, who will play at Toledo, is the leader for the Kingsmen.

NorthWood Panthers rally for huge NLC win

NorthWood showed its mettle and maturity in a big way in its Northern Lakes Conference opener.

Host Concord took a 2-0 lead on the Panthers last Thursday before NorthWood rallied for a 3-2 win in McCuen Gym. The Panthers moved to 7-2 overall with the 23-25, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-10 victory.

Sophomore stars Sophia Barber and Claire Payne had 20 and 18 kills respectively to lead the Red Slam in the league opener. Senior Macy Lengacher had 29 digs.

Junior Ava Brewton had 16 kills and classmate Dominique Stilley 11 to pace Concord, which dropped to 6-3.

NorthWood went 32-3 overall and won the NLC title at 7-0 in 2021.

The Panthers host Plymouth in NLC action Thursday night.