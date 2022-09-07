ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkill chef shows off his skills on Food Network's 'Alex vs. America'

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Molecular gastronomy is a thing for Chris Holland, the chef formerly of DVine Bar who is about to open his own Sparkill restaurant, Kantina, in the same location.

Now, he's getting to show off his talents in an episode of "Alex vs. America," the Food Network show that pits Iron chef Alex Guarnaschelli, a widely accomplished competition cook, against three chefs in two rounds of cooking.

Each episode centers on a culinary specialty (in this case, molecular gastronomy) with three chefs, each from a different state. Along with Holland are Shaun Brian from Charleston, South Carolina, and Taylor Frankel of Vail, Colorado. Anyone who can beat Alex — in a blind judging competition — gets ultimate bragging rights and $15,000. Holland's episode airs Sept. 11.

This is not the first time the Bergen County, New Jersey chef has cooked under pressure, in front of a national audience. He's won "Chopped" three times, twice in 2017 and once in 2019. He'll also be appearing soon on "Guy's Grocery Games."

According to Holland, the show was more fun than stressful — despite its two rounds. "It was an amazing experience having the opportunity to spend the day cooking next to and against one of the best chefs in the country," he said. "Not only is Alex a badass in the kitchen, she's also a really cool person."

"Alex vs. America" is in its second season. The Sept. 11 show features host Eric Adjepong and judges Byron Gomez Chacon and Marcel Vigneron.

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.

