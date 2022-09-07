ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Your turn: Who will win Washington County's Week 2 football matchups?

By Herald-Mail Sports
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125a9p_0hlACgKt00

Williamsport at Smithsburg, Friday, 6 p.m.

North Hagerstown at Manchester Valley, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Garrett at Clear Spring, Friday, 7 p.m.

South Hagerstown at Spring Mills, Friday, 7 p.m.

Boonsboro vs. Allegany at Greenway Ave. Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.

Hancock at Halifax, Friday, 7 p.m.

Saint James at Bullis School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Your turn: Who will win Washington County's Week 2 football matchups?

Community Policy