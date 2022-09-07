ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Grown IN Indiana: Hemp growers test new strains, ready for legalization

By Karl Schneider, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Inside a nondescript warehouse east of Indianapolis, vertical shelving holds hundreds of cannabis plants with different genetic strains. A conspicuous, pungent smell hangs in the warm humid air as special grow lights hover inches from the tops of the lush green plants.

This unique Hoosier farming operation, though, is not what you may suspect — at least not yet.

Half Moon Hemp, established in 2018, raises Cannabis sativa plants to supply Indiana’s burgeoning new hemp industry. But founder Adam Gilliatte said he is poised to transition to more lucrative medicinal or recreational marijuana should lawmakers catch up to other states that legalized what remains an illegal drug in Indiana.

More: We are known as a corn and soy state. But there is much more to farming in Indiana.

For now, the Purdue University grad is focused solely on cannabis varieties that produce an extremely low level of the compound that gets people high. There’s a market for that, too.

His target is farmers who have registered to grow hemp on more than 2,000 acres of farmland across Indiana. Their crop is primarily used for fiber. Some also ends up in CBD supplements, ranging from creams to gummy candies that companies market for everything from getting a better night sleep to helping with post-traumatic stress disorder.

State officials closely monitor the Indiana-grown hemp to ensure levels of THC, the psychoactive substance delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, fall within limits set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Growing plants that don’t exceed the limit is not an exact science and last year nearly 20% of the state’s hemp crop was destroyed after testing too “hot,” according to the Office of Indiana State Chemist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TeAAL_0hlACfSA00

Half Moon Hemp has dabbled in the retail side of the hemp business, but Gilliatte said he still prefers to work with farmers. His goal is to develop strains tailored to Indiana’s climate — hardy plants that produce the most flowers and contain a maximum of 0.03% THC — and then clone them to supply “starts” for hemp farmers. In some ways, it’s a modern twist on the seed corn industry, only with a few raised eyebrows and a potential pot of gold down the road.

“I’m going to keep making great flowers,” he said, “but somebody else has got to figure out how they want to use them.”

Raised in rural Indiana

Gilliatte found his way to Cannabis sativa in a roundabout way.

He grew up out in the country in central Indiana where his family raised cows, chickens, horses, rabbits and goats.

“We had a small mini-farm,” Gilliatte said. “My entire life revolved around agriculture in Hamilton County.”

Though immersed in agriculture from a young age, Gilliatte pursued engineering in college. This degree led him into construction, and today he also owns and operates Gilliatte General Contractors. As he led the Indianapolis-based construction company, Gilliatte began to pick up passion projects.

“I became very passionate about food through a lady named Martha Hoover, who owns Café Patachou,” he said. Hoover instilled the mindset that “our food should be our medicine and our medicine should be our food, which Hippocrates wrote.”

Once he learned how important good food is to people and developing minds, he invested in an indoor growing facility that produced vegetables. The aquaponic and hydroponic facility grew everything from edible flowers to sprout mixes that Gilliatte would sell to all the big distributors in Indy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8qNn_0hlACfSA00

But sometimes it turned out to be a losing proposition, Gilliatte explained. He might grow 50 pounds of kale, but the distributors would only buy 25 pounds. All the effort, time and money he had in the other half of the crop would be lost.

It was during this venture, Gilliatte said, that he learned it is the wholesaler, not the farmer, who is more likely to make the money. That was another life lesson on the path to his new role in the hemp industry.

Suffering losses was obviously not going to work, so Gilliatte jumped on an opportunity to take what is called a slip — or cutting — of a Cannabis sativa plant from a grower in Denver, Colorado, and launched his new venture.

Flavoring the world Indiana is a prime spot for growing mint, one of few places across US

Half Moon Hemp would put roots on these cuttings and begin cloning hemp plants for Hoosier farmers to grow in their fields and harvest.

Cannabis through the centuries

Cannabis sativa has been used for fiber, oil, and medicine for thousands of years. The first American flag was even said to be woven from the plant better known as hemp.

But for decades in the U.S., including Indiana, restrictive laws created huge challenges for farmers who wanted to grow hemp as a crop.

Some states in the U.S. have legalized and decriminalized marijuana, but Indiana only allows the plant to be grown as hemp.

The Indiana legislature in 2014 began a state research program under the Indiana Hemp Act. The project was led by Purdue university and initiated under the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

Four years later, when the federal government passed the 2018 Farm Bill, state lawmakers in Indiana modified the hemp act allowing the crop to be grown with heavy regulations in the state.

Marguerite Bolt, hemp extension specialist at Purdue, said the first year of commercial hemp production began during the 2019 growing year. As a specialist, Bolt works with hemp growers, industry members and the public to provide fact-based information from university resources.

“There’s a lot of misconceptions about the industry and what hemp is used for,” Bolt said. “People don’t understand the distinction between hemp and marijuana. They are the same plant species, there are just plants that are bred to produce more THC.”

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture tracks the licenses issued to growers. The department's latest numbers, which were updated May 2020, show that 256 growers acquired licenses for 635 planned grow sites. The majority of grow sites, about 72%, were planned to be outdoor and the rest were for indoor growing operations.

For Gilliatte, the federal 2018 Farm Bill paved the way for his new business.

Growing toward Indiana's future?

Gilliatte has grown his Half Moon Hemp to house between 800-900 "mother" plants, which are used to make clones. Those clones are then raised carefully with organic nutrients, recycled water from the warehouse atmosphere and constant testing to make sure the THC levels remain where they’re supposed to be.

To make clones from the mother plants, Gilliatte makes a 45 degree cut from the top of the plant near a thick part of the stem known as a node. This cutting is placed with others into a multi-section tray and fed a rooting hormone. The trays are kept in controlled environments with care put into the temperature and humidity ranges. It takes about seven days until roots form and the clones are ready for farmers.

He also puts live pests on the plants to test for resistance, tests drought resistance and finds the best genetics for Indiana growing conditions. His goal is to develop the hardiest plants that produce the most flower.

From Indiana to your aquarium Oldest private fish farm in the U.S. raises goldfish, koi

A separate, smaller building nearby the larger grow facility acts as almost a laboratory, with genetics being crossed and new strains being tested for durability in Indiana’s environment.

Mark Pay, Half Moon Hemp’s CFO, handles not only the finances, but the company’s website, technical side of things as well as marketing and social media.

Pay also knows his bugs. From spider mites to lady bugs, he keeps a close eye on any pests that may affect the plants and reacts accordingly with natural products.

Pay walks the warehouse each day monitoring humidity and checking on each strain to make sure it’s within limits. When plants are large enough, he moves them outside to “harden” them against Indiana’s natural environment. Sheltered beneath porous sheets that are designed to let in a controlled amount of light, the plants stay here until they are ready for a farmer to come and pick them up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqM3H_0hlACfSA00

Meanwhile, Half Moon Hemp also is looking at developing its own products.

In a corner room in the main office, a large industrial press stands ready to squeeze oils out of hemp plants. A nearby table displays an array of products for testing that Gilliatte and Pay consider for their own products.

That said, they are getting into the coffee business by working with a local roaster and infusing beans with CDB oils. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical found in Cannabis sativa plants that does not have the same psychoactive effects as THC.

“We only grow female plants so that they produce the maximum amount of CBD,” Gilliatte said.

As Gilliatte and Pay work diligently to produce the plants that work best in the state, they said they are prepared to transition into the marijuana business should Indiana lawmakers ever catch up with other states in the U.S.

Currently 17 states have legalized marijuana, including Indiana neighbors Illinois and Michigan. Ohio allows medical marijuana for patients but has yet to allow for recreational marijuana. Kentucky, like Indiana, has not moved to legalize or decriminalize the plant.

“The reality is that people are anticipating that sometime next year that we'll be able to grow marijuana,” Gilliatte said. “So that's why I think there are two or three (marijuana growing) facilities that are either under construction or in design in the state, because they know it's inevitable.”

Legalization has brought a huge influx of tax revenue for the states that moved to legalize.

In July, Illinois governor, JB Pritzker, announced the state collected $445 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales for fiscal year 2022.

"Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate," Pritzker said in a news release. "The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades."

If Indiana were to legalize marijuana, Gilliatte said legislators could put that money toward roads and schools to help out the communities here. “That tax revenue is huge,” Gilliatte said. “The state could use it in a good way.”

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Grown IN Indiana: Hemp growers test new strains, ready for legalization

Comments / 20

Brent Darnell
3d ago

I'm a Democrat and voting blue all the way...Indiana needs a Democrat in office who knows that Marijuana is profitable for Indiana with great revenue and that right there would help to fix ALL streets in cities...bridges..railroads...and bring in extra cash for events and hopefully help out Indiana farmers...the farmers are the ones who needs lots of help financially to stay farming...

Reply(3)
16
Big G
3d ago

Hemp was used for oil and many paper products before big oil, and the logging companies convinced the government to make it illegal. It can even be used to make chip board plywood and other building products.

Reply
9
skinnypuppy
3d ago

Hard to believe that we are still having this conversation. But, I am surprised that we WILL see medical marijuana in Indiana in the next 10 years. The decriminalization effort has shocked me. I never thought I would see a citation for marijuana possession in Indiana. 30 years ago I said that Indiana would be the last state to legalize marijuana. It looks like I might be right, , but medical marijuana will happen soon.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Wage growth unequal among Indiana counties

The average wage has risen for a decade in Indiana, though some counties have fared much better than others in household income. Indiana’s current average annual wage is $54,968. Eight counties exceed that average while fully half fall below it by $10,000 or more. Wages grew by 1% from...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Denver, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Business
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Indiana Industry
Indianapolis, IN
Industry
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana’s casinos brought in $700 million in taxes last fiscal year

Indiana’s 12 casinos raked in $2.5 billion from July 2021 through June 2022 and sent $700 million of that haul to the state in taxes, according to an Indiana Gaming Commission annual report released this month. Higher-than-expected gambling collections previously bolstered the state’s rosy July revenue report. “It...
INDIANA STATE
Q985

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hippocrates
Inside Indiana Business

Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County

South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
NORTH VERNON, IN
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Industrial Hemp#Hemp Farming#Hemp Fiber#Politics#Hoosier#The Purdue University#Thc
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
wbrc.com

‘The gates are open’: Illinois ending cash bail system

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS/Gray News) - Illinois is getting ready for some changes in 2023 that include eliminating its cash bail system. However, select lawmakers and law enforcement officials say it could make communities more dangerous. “I believe the elimination of cash bail, particularly as it’s written in the SAFE-T Act,...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
953wiki.com

Indiana receives federal approval to continue extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today received approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to continue its practice of extending postpartum coverage for Hoosiers receiving Medicaid during pregnancy from 60 days to one year. Indiana has been providing this extended coverage since April; today’s federal announcement will allow it to continue.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IDNR catch Ginseng thieves; arrest two

Ginseng is a rooted, parsnip-looking plant which many use for various health problems. However, not everyone likes paying for it. Reports say these wild roots can sell for more than $800 a pound to oversea markets. It also has very strict and particular rules for how and when it can be harvested.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy