Fun things to do in Indy on date nights, with family or on your own

Being crowned as The One Who Always Knows Fun Things to Do is an enviable position in a friend group. It means that you have achieved a level of cultural knowledge of your home that has in turn elevated your appreciation of it. It means your message pings increase as the weekend approaches. It probably means you're burdened with creating the text threads to organize everyone. But we digress.

As far as cultural recommendations go, our IndyStar arts and entertainment team wants to serve in that type of role for you and your circle of people. Our daily reporting gives us a prime view of the best one-off and recurring events in Indianapolis. And let us tell you: The view for fall 2022 is quite spectacular.

We've put together a bookmarkable guide — the kind we hope you'll save and keep referencing for your fun as scorching afternoons transition to breezes that urge you to reach for a jacket.

So what's inside? We recommend a stroll through recently opened art galleries that you might not have seen because of the pandemic. Find a date night idea that suits your relationship, no matter how new or old. Check out the best family-friendly exhibits, classes and shows. Tour museums and see hidden-gem concerts and movies for free on those days when your wallet needs a rest.

If you want to leap into a big night out, Central Indiana's performing arts organizations are unleashing shows you'll recognize from popular and fine-art culture. You can also look for emerging artists among smaller local venues that serve up dynamic dance floors and spaces for intimate concerts. And reap the benefits of the city's growing independent film scene by finding out where to go and what festivals are coming up.

The best part about these guides, in our opinion, is that they're all powered by our local arts scene.

Season schedules you won't want to miss

Here are fall and winter shows from performing arts organizations.

