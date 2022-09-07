ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

By Liz Balmaseda, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County . But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.

This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by Chinese food fans who are not Chinese. But while their dishes may not offer Chinese authenticity, their collective appreciation for Americanized takeout and dim sum classics offer locals a chance to share in the yearning.

Consider chef Eric Baker’s new restaurant, Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton. It’s inspired by “a little piece of my childhood,” says the New York native.

“When I think of Chinese food, I think of a familial setting, places where my family and friends used to get together to eat. Great egg rolls and dumplings and hot and sour soup,” says Baker, a French-trained chef and veteran of fine-dining restaurants.

He describes the menu at Mr. Goode’s, a full-service restaurant he opened with business partner David Bouhadana, as his vision of the Chinese-American food of his Long Island childhood. With a chef-fy twist, of course.

More food news: Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival announces celebrity-filled lineup, ticket sales

Also: New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQxha_0hlACdgi00

Baker uses New York strip steak for the Mongolian beef, smokes the barbecue baby back ribs onsite and adds pastrami to his house-special fried rice.

“Right now, takeout is the majority of the business,” says Baker, who spent time in Xi’an, China, where he taught English during his college days.

The menu at Mr. Goode’s offers a nod to that time: Baker’s take on Xi’an-inspired seared cumin lamb bao.

Chinese takeout may seem like a departure for the chef who also owns the gastro-pubby Rebel House, Uncle Pinkie’s Jewish-style deli and AlleyCat global izakaya. But nostalgia’s a powerful thing.

Memories spark new Chinese restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TqTw_0hlACdgi00

A yearning for unpretentious, Americanized Chinese food prompted another south county restaurateur, Burt Rapoport, to open Pagoda Kitchen in suburban Delray Beach in February.

When restaurateurs Angelo Abbenante and Scott Frielich brainstormed about Blackbird, their upcoming modern-Asian-inspired restaurant and lounge in Jupiter, both brought up similar childhood memories from a favorite Lake Worth area Chinese restaurant.

“When we started talking about this new concept, we both said, ‘Oriental Express!’ at the same time,” says Abbenante, who hopes to open Blackbird by early October. “It was a staple of the 80s and 90s. We said, ‘This is what we want.’ We wanted the red pork spare ribs and all the old-school dishes we remembered. For me, it was the ribs. You’d get them in the bag and they were so meaty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KCAP_0hlACdgi00

Says Frielich: “Originally our idea was to do old-school Chinese, the crispy egg rolls and the really red spare ribs and the chicken lo mein.”

That was before their partner Cleve Mash and chef/partner Tim Nickey presented a more modern view of Blackbird and, says Frielich, “we fell in love with what [Nickey] was doing.”

From tacos to chopsticks: Papichulo owners to open modern Asian restaurant in Jupiter

Chinese food takeout is key

Still, the partners agree takeout will be a big part of the plan once Blackbird gets up and running.

“Chinese takeout is just that perfect Sunday night family dinner,” Abbenante says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVwau_0hlACdgi00

Chinese-inspired takeout is also the focus of chef Felix Ayala’s 6-month-old ghost kitchen, La Cajita China. In Spanish, the name describes the traditional “paper pail” boxes Chinese restaurants use for takeout and delivery.

What Ayala puts in the boxes may not be authentic Chinese but it is authentic to his nostalgia for the “Chino-criollo” flavors of Puerto Rico, where he grew up and lived until 2017. He adds Caribbean flavors to his fried rice and stir-fries as well as to his Latino take on lo mein.

La Cajita began as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in San Juan. But in September 2017, Hurricane Maria blew it away.

“We lost everything. Even the signs floated away,” says Ayala, who had been trained at the now-closed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Las Vegas. “I moved to Lake Worth to live with my sister, with 200 dollars and a dream.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cluKM_0hlACdgi00

After working other jobs, he and his wife Omayra Ayala opened La Cajita China in February. It’s a four-person operation that focuses its delivery on central and western zones including Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lake Worth Beach and parts of Wellington. They take their orders via direct message on Instagram @LaCajitaChina .

“We use good ingredients and cook to order. Nothing is pre-made or frozen,” says the New Jersey-born, San Juan-raised chef. “Right now, our regular customers are people who tried our food for the first time and went crazy for it.”

One of those repeat customers is Geoffrey Yao, who owns the popular Fortune Cookie Oriental Supermarket in West Palm Beach. That’s where Ayala shops for many of his Cajita China ingredients.

Yao, the American-born son of Taiwanese parents, describes Ayala’s food as having “more of a Spanish flavor.”

“I really like his food and order it a lot,” says Yao. “I’m willing to try other people’s styles. That’s how you become a foodie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OVGa_0hlACdgi00

But Yao also believes you have to know the rules before you can break them.

“You have to know what the original tastes like,” he says. “I meet newcomers who want to cook Chinese food and I say, ‘but you’ve never been to my country and you don’t know what it really tastes like.’”

He encourages new chefs who shop at his store to travel to cities with larger populations of Chinese residents and restaurants that are making more authentic Chinese food.

Yao approaches the more local Chinese inspirations as individual interpretations.

“You have a recipe. I have a recipe. The execution is always different,” he says.

Dim sum dreams

Born and raised in New York, chef Robbie Richter is quite familiar with the kind of Chinese cooking Yao refers to. But long before he opened the new Royal Palms Dim Sum Club, a 3-month-old, Cantonese-inspired catering company in Palm Beach County, Richter was a respected Texas-barbecue pitmaster.

He helped launch New York’s Hill Country barbecue restaurant in 2007. From there, Richter moved on to Brooklyn’s Fatty ‘Cue, a Malaysian-inspired barbecue restaurant, for about a year.

“Since then, I’ve been in love,” says Richter of East and Southeast Asian cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nWfP_0hlACdgi00

His new catering company has a focus on dim sum and Americanized Chinese classics. He also applies his barbecue experience to dishes that include a 48-hour marinated char siu pork.

“It’s strictly a catering operation. I come to your home and try to re-create an authentic dim sum parlor experience,” says Richter, who caters parties of anywhere from four to 40 people.

When he first launched the business, locals thought it was a dim sum restaurant, he says.

“I was getting calls from people for restaurant reservations. They were so enthusiastic about it. I felt so bad,” Richter says.

Enthusiasm, nostalgia – call it what you’d like. But the wave of interest in Chinese-inspired food proved to be a good thing for the dim-sum caterer.

“I made a lot of contacts,” says Richter, “and a lot of them made reservations for catering parties.”

Hungry for more restaurant news?

Here's how to stay up-to-date with your local dining scene: follow our food & dining writer, Liz Balmaseda on Twitter @LizBalmaseda , Instagram at @silkpalm or sign up for our free weekly foodie newsletter, At the Table.

New local restaurants serving Chinese food

Here's a guide to the restaurants and food businesses featured in this story.

Mr. Goode's Chinese Takeout: Full-service restaurant and takeout at 1159 S. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-931-2131, MrGoodes.com

La Cajita China: Ghost kitchen and delivery operation serving Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lake Worth Beach and parts of Wellington, 561-584-0958, on Instagram @LaCajitaChina

Pagoda Kitchen: Full-service restaurant with takeout and delivery at 14917 Lyons Road, No. 100, Delray Beach, 561-229-1770, PagodaKitchen.com

Royal Palms Dim Sum Club: Catering operation offering a dim sum experience at RoyalPalmsDimSum.com , 718-813-7404

Blackbird Modern Asian: Expected to open this fall at 1511 N. Old Dixie Hwy., Jupiter, BlackbirdModernAsian.com

Fortune Cookie Oriental Supermarket: Specialty East Asian market frequented by local chefs at 2700 Forest Hill Blvd., West Palm Beach, 561-433-5818

Palm Beach Daily News

Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders

Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
foodgressing.com

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 Florida: Menus Highlights, Dates

Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 returns September 1 – 30. The Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2022 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with the Downtown Delray Beach restaurants, cafés and fast-casual establishments/eateries. The 7th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.

The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons

City announces cancellation of 2022 Pirate Fest for budgetary reasons. It won't be a pirate's life in Boynton Beach this year. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency has announced that the annual and very popular Haunted Pirate Fest & Mermaid Splash – arguably Boynton Beach's signature event – will not take place this year due to "logistics and budgetary constraints."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
