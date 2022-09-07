ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket Restaurant Week has 2 special events you won't want to miss

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3ZJl_0hlACR2s00

Pawtucket Restaurant Week has two bonus events this year.

There will also be two ticketed events which will give guests the chance to sample and vote on two of everybody's favorite foods - pizza and empanadas.

The first ever Pawtucket Pizza Palooza will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at Slater Memorial Park featuring samples of signature pizza from 10 restaurants.

The Empanada Fest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at 20 Summer St. in downtown Pawtucket, with 12 restaurants and food trucks competing and sharing samples.

But for more than a week, it's the restaurant deals that rule the dining scene.

Pawtucket Restaurant Week participants

Atrium on Main, 285 Main St., has a 3 course meal for $30 with your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Boundary Kitchen,67 Garrity St., offers specials on a Smokehouse Burger, Backyard BBQ Platter and Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Family Restaurant Cinco Etrellas, 212 Broad St., offers a special on Posole, a pork and chicken stew.

Francesca’s on Pawtucket, 526 Pawtucket Ave., has Chilaquiles Verdes.

Galito Restaurant, 214 Columbus Ave., offers dinner for two at their Portuguese restaurant for $39.95 with a choice of soup or salad, and entrée with a bottle of wine.

Mamajuana Restaurant, 904 Main St., offers Chimi Sliders and Shrimp Mofongo at their Caribbean restaurant.

Modern Diner, 364 East Ave., has a special on Pastrami Eggs Benedict.

Murphy’s Law Irish pub, 2 George St., has a special on their Shepherd’s Pie Meal.

Plouffe’s Diner, 267 Main St., offers two wieners with fries for $5.

Shish Kabob, 555 Smithfield Ave., a Persian restaurant, offers a special on Beef and Chicken Kabobs over saffron rice with grilled tomato.

Super Dragon, 805 Broadway, offers a General Gau’s Chicken Meal combo with rice speical.

T.O.”s Bar & Grille, 562 Newport Ave., offers a Chicken Bomb Sandwich with Onions, Peppers and Cheese.

The Rhody Hen Cafe, 350 Prospect St., has a breakfast special of Huevos Rancheros and a lunch special of Carnitas Cobb Salad.

For more information, go to Pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/restaurantweek and see all the details.

The Empanada Fest in Pawtucket

The Empanada Fest will feature different types of empanadas/patties that best exemplify the authentic flavors from across the globe that you can find in Pawtucket and Central Falls. Various nations offer their own take on empanadas which will be represented at this event including Colombia, Venezuela, Portugal, Cape Verde, and Afro-Caribbean nations including Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Tickets cost $15 and must be ordered online prior to the event. They are limited and can be found at pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/pcf-empanada-fest-2022 and purchased.

A Palagi’s Ice Cream truck will be on-site, and Bake My Day and Atrium on Main will be serving refreshments from their establishments. There will be live music.

Participating at the Empanada Fest are the following restaurants and their signature dishes:

10 Rocks Tapas Bar: Pastel De Atum (Tuna)

Cantinho Bar & Grille: Pastel De Milho (Tuna)

Caprichos Antioqueños Bakery: Chicken Empanada

Caribbean Soul: Chicken Empanada

DG Café: Beef Empanada

El Paisa: Beef Empanada

JA Patty: Jerk Chicken Patty

La Arepa: Black Bean & Cheese Empanada

La Esquina Colombiana: Beef Empanada

La Sorpresa Bakery: Beef Empanada

Las Delicias De Mi Tierra: Chicken Empanada

Matos Bakery: Beef Empanada

Pawtucket Pizza Palooza

Pizza Palooza tickets cost $10 tickets. Find more information at pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/pawtucket-pizza-palooza and a link to buy tickets.

Each ticket holder will receive a scoring card that allows one sample (1/3 to 1/2 slice) of “signature” pizza from 10 participating restaurants. After sampling, ticket holders will proceed to the voting booth to vote on their favorite pizzas. Winners will be announced at the end of the event.There will be other food vendors and live music there too.

Participating pizzerias and their signature pies include:

Antonio's Pizza by the Slice: Mac attack pizza

Five Corners Pizza: Chicken bacon ranch pizza

House of Pizza: Ground beef, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, peppers pizza

My Daddy's Pizza & Grille: Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, onions, green Peppers, mushrooms pizza

Natalie's Pizza: Pepperoni pizza

Newport Avenue Pizzeria: Buffalo chicken pizza

Olly's Pizza: Sicilian meat lovers pizza

Pawtucket Avenue Pizza: BBQ chicken pizza

Pawtucket Lions Pizza: Hawaiian pizza

Still on Main Pizzeria: Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta, sweet chili sauce pizza

Sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend

Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
hobokengirl.com

A Weekend Getaway Guide to Westerly, Rhode Island

For many New Jersey residents, the summer months mean weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, where they can soak up the sun and enjoy the quaint small shore towns that line the Jersey coast. However, when looking to avoid the crowded beaches and Turnpike traffic, there’s another option for Jersey beachgoers: Rhode Island — and there’s nothing better than a trip up north in September, when the weather is cooling and the crowds are truly dwindling. The smallest state is home to some of the northeast’s best beaches and the crowd tends to be a fraction of the size. While Newport and Providence are the Rhode Island towns that typically come to mind, there is a small beach town right on the border of Connecticut called Westerly, which is about a 3-hour drive from Hoboken. The town has beautiful beaches, a historic downtown district for shopping, bars and restaurants right on the water, and family-friendly activities for all ages. If you are looking for a new spot for your next weekend getaway before the weather gets too cold, check out Westerly and all the fun things it has to offer. Read on for all the must-do activities in Westerly, Rhode Island.
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Lifestyle
FUN 107

Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse

Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
BRISTOL, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
GoLocalProv

Get Ready—National Cheeseburger Day is Coming Up

Get ready -- National Cheeseburger Day is coming up on September 18. There are plenty of great spots around Rhode Island to get your favorite burger or try a new one -- and at Harry's Bar and Burgers, Cheesy Double Side Sliders are the starring attraction. And why wait for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Harbor Walk: A Newport Treasure

The Newport Harbor Walk is divided into two sections. Harbor Walk North starts along Washington Street in the historic Point section of the city, while Harbor Walk South stretches two miles from the tip of Long Wharf to the end of King Park, where the statue of Gen. Rochambeau is located.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Family Restaurant#Beef Stew#Pepperoni Pizza#Food Truck#Food Drink#Pawtucket Restaurant Week#Pawtucket Pizza Palooza#Smokehouse Burger#Broad St#Chilaquiles Verdes#Portuguese#Chimi Sliders#Shrimp Mofongo#Modern Diner#Irish
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Valley Breeze

Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale

Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy