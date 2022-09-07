Pawtucket Restaurant Week has 2 special events you won't want to miss

Pawtucket Restaurant Week has two bonus events this year.

There will also be two ticketed events which will give guests the chance to sample and vote on two of everybody's favorite foods - pizza and empanadas.

The first ever Pawtucket Pizza Palooza will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at Slater Memorial Park featuring samples of signature pizza from 10 restaurants.

The Empanada Fest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at 20 Summer St. in downtown Pawtucket, with 12 restaurants and food trucks competing and sharing samples.

But for more than a week, it's the restaurant deals that rule the dining scene.

Pawtucket Restaurant Week participants

Atrium on Main, 285 Main St., has a 3 course meal for $30 with your choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Boundary Kitchen,67 Garrity St., offers specials on a Smokehouse Burger, Backyard BBQ Platter and Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Family Restaurant Cinco Etrellas, 212 Broad St., offers a special on Posole, a pork and chicken stew.

Francesca’s on Pawtucket, 526 Pawtucket Ave., has Chilaquiles Verdes.

Galito Restaurant, 214 Columbus Ave., offers dinner for two at their Portuguese restaurant for $39.95 with a choice of soup or salad, and entrée with a bottle of wine.

Mamajuana Restaurant, 904 Main St., offers Chimi Sliders and Shrimp Mofongo at their Caribbean restaurant.

Modern Diner, 364 East Ave., has a special on Pastrami Eggs Benedict.

Murphy’s Law Irish pub, 2 George St., has a special on their Shepherd’s Pie Meal.

Plouffe’s Diner, 267 Main St., offers two wieners with fries for $5.

Shish Kabob, 555 Smithfield Ave., a Persian restaurant, offers a special on Beef and Chicken Kabobs over saffron rice with grilled tomato.

Super Dragon, 805 Broadway, offers a General Gau’s Chicken Meal combo with rice speical.

T.O.”s Bar & Grille, 562 Newport Ave., offers a Chicken Bomb Sandwich with Onions, Peppers and Cheese.

The Rhody Hen Cafe, 350 Prospect St., has a breakfast special of Huevos Rancheros and a lunch special of Carnitas Cobb Salad.

For more information, go to Pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/restaurantweek and see all the details.

The Empanada Fest in Pawtucket

The Empanada Fest will feature different types of empanadas/patties that best exemplify the authentic flavors from across the globe that you can find in Pawtucket and Central Falls. Various nations offer their own take on empanadas which will be represented at this event including Colombia, Venezuela, Portugal, Cape Verde, and Afro-Caribbean nations including Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Tickets cost $15 and must be ordered online prior to the event. They are limited and can be found at pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/pcf-empanada-fest-2022 and purchased.

A Palagi’s Ice Cream truck will be on-site, and Bake My Day and Atrium on Main will be serving refreshments from their establishments. There will be live music.

Participating at the Empanada Fest are the following restaurants and their signature dishes:

10 Rocks Tapas Bar: Pastel De Atum (Tuna)

Cantinho Bar & Grille: Pastel De Milho (Tuna)

Caprichos Antioqueños Bakery: Chicken Empanada

Caribbean Soul: Chicken Empanada

DG Café: Beef Empanada

El Paisa: Beef Empanada

JA Patty: Jerk Chicken Patty

La Arepa: Black Bean & Cheese Empanada

La Esquina Colombiana: Beef Empanada

La Sorpresa Bakery: Beef Empanada

Las Delicias De Mi Tierra: Chicken Empanada

Matos Bakery: Beef Empanada

Pawtucket Pizza Palooza

Pizza Palooza tickets cost $10 tickets. Find more information at pawtucketartsfestival.org/2022-events/pawtucket-pizza-palooza and a link to buy tickets.

Each ticket holder will receive a scoring card that allows one sample (1/3 to 1/2 slice) of “signature” pizza from 10 participating restaurants. After sampling, ticket holders will proceed to the voting booth to vote on their favorite pizzas. Winners will be announced at the end of the event.There will be other food vendors and live music there too.

Participating pizzerias and their signature pies include:

Antonio's Pizza by the Slice: Mac attack pizza

Five Corners Pizza: Chicken bacon ranch pizza

House of Pizza: Ground beef, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, peppers pizza

My Daddy's Pizza & Grille: Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, onions, green Peppers, mushrooms pizza

Natalie's Pizza: Pepperoni pizza

Newport Avenue Pizzeria: Buffalo chicken pizza

Olly's Pizza: Sicilian meat lovers pizza

Pawtucket Avenue Pizza: BBQ chicken pizza

Pawtucket Lions Pizza: Hawaiian pizza

Still on Main Pizzeria: Chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta, sweet chili sauce pizza

Sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed