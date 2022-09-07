RI's culinary incubator gala features RI's best up-and-coming chefs. How you can attend

What fun is planned for Hope & Main's Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at 681 Main St., Warren?

It's the annual fundraiser for the culinary business incubator that offers small bites and sips from 30 Hope & Main members and graduates who will showcase their cooking, baking and drink-creating talents. Tickets cost $55 for adults and $15 for children aged 4 to 12.

Find tickets on Eventbrite for the SchoolyadTwilight Party.

This year offers a bonus - the chance to crown the Sam Adams Brewing the American Dream food business winner of $10,000.

During the party, guests will sample from Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada then cast their vote to decide which founder takes home the prize that can be a game changer for each of these businesses.

Katie Potter of the Newport Chowder Company and Pablo Mastandrea of The Perfect Empanada, were chosen last month from among six finalists who gave their pitch to a panel of judges (including Gail Ciampa of the Providence Journal).

Amy's Rhode:International bites at Pawtucket food festival

Potter created her company based on her mother's recipe from Muriel's, a now-gone Newport restaurant. With Barclay de Tolly's recipe, Potter has started a catering business. She produces starter packets for making the chowder that are popular as wedding favors.

An investment in her company will allow her to rent an office to organize her catering events.

On the road:Every foodie in New England is going to want reservations at this new restaurant

Pablo Mastandrea of The Perfect Empanada has been searching to make perfect hand pies. He improves on the concept of traditional empanadas by adding amazing fillings of lobster mac and cheese, spinach and feta and deli meat combinations. He has something for every taste and sells them at farmers' markets. You can also take them home.

More capital investment will allow him to buy a cart from which to sell his special empanadas

Sign up here to receive my weekly newsletter, Gail's Food Feed