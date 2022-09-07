ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

State says incorrect Spanish-language ballots 'have been cast' but questions remain

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ip7bK_0hlACK7100

PROVIDENCE — What will happen to the votes cast by the early, in-person voters who were given electronic "ballots" that erroneously listed the names of 2018 – instead of 2022 – candidates?

Will they count?

As simple as that question might sound, there is not yet an entirely clear answer from the state Board of Elections or Secretary of State – and gubernatorial candidate – Nellie Gorbea who, by virtue of her job description, is the state's chief elections officer.

But it appears the answer is yes, according to elections board spokesman Christopher Hunter who, on Tuesday, told The Journal: "As for the ballots, they have been cast."

Elaborating on what happened, Hunter gave this example: if a voter chose 2018 candidate – and current Providence mayor – Jorge Elorza, who is not on the ballot this year, the voter using one of the new ExpressVote marking devices would have gotten a paper ballot saying he or she voted for Gonzalo Cuervo, without ever seeing the names of the other two 2022 mayoral candidates.

It remains unclear how many of these voters caught the error before inserting the paper ballots into the vote counting machines.

The issue:New machines used in early voting listed candidates from 2018 on Spanish-language ballot

The Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting for 2 p.m. on Wednesday to try to sort out the mess.

The agenda says: "The Board may discuss and vote upon a matter relating to the ExpressVote marking devices and the display of candidate names in Spanish for the Statewide Primary on September 13, 2022 in the cities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket."

Rhode Island Primary Voter Guide:Everything you need know to about the candidates

It is not yet clear, however, what might be up for a vote by the board. And there has been no response yet from the chairwoman and the designated spokesman for the state elections board to questions about the range of potential actions.

Here is what is – and is not – known so far:

How many ballots had incorrect candidates?

According to initial reports, the error may have affected as many as 55 voters who were potentially given incorrect Spanish-speaking ballots on new ExpressVote machines, which are being used this year for the first time.

The machines were designed to allow people with disabilities to mark their ballots without assistance, but all voters have been encouraged to use them since early-voting began on August 24.

On Tuesday, Woonsocket Registrar Mike Narducci told The Journal only one voter in his city – a poll worker – used the new ExpressVote device and she requested an English-speaking ballot so she did not run into a problem that a voter in Providence spotted and brought to light on August 30.

Patinkin:What does the survey ask? I took the political survey so you don't have to

In fact, Narducci said, the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers was unaware of any problem until someone from the Board of Elections called to say a technician would be out the next day to "swap out the thumb drives for the ExpressVote to put the correct file in it."

Election officials in Central Falls and Pawtucket have not yet responded to Journal inquiries on Tuesday.

Providence elections officials directed inquiries to the mayor's office, which directed inquiries about the status of the ballots to the Board of Elections. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city cannot, after the fact, identify the voters who used the ExpressVote devices.

Can the ballots be corrected?

Late last week, Gorbea spokesman Johnathan Berard issued a statement suggesting any and all errors could have been rectified before the ballots melded into the pool of cast ballots.

He said: "Once a voter has marked the ballot using the ExpressVote, voter selections are printed on a blank ballot card, and it is inserted into the DS-200 machine for tabulation.

"The printed cards accurately reflected the names of candidates within the affected contests, which voters could confirm prior to inserting the ballot card into the DS-200 machine for tabulation," he said.

It is unclear when and how, in this scenario, the voter – especially a vision-impaired voter – had an opportunity to shift his or her votes from a 2018 to a 2022 list of candidates.

Another error came to light Tuesday: the misspelling on the Spanish ballot displayed on the ExpressVote machine of Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo's name. His first name appeared as: "Gonzolo."

"The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the State Board of Elections and has since been addressed," city spokeswoman Theresa Agonia said.

How do the ExpressVote machines work?

Hunter, the elections board's designated spokesman, provided a detailed step-by-step explanation for how the process is supposed to work for English and Spanish-speaking voters.

Most basically, he said: "Voter selects voting choices on ExpressVote touch screen. ExpressVote marks a physical ballot that voter can inspect before running through a DS200," which is the ballot tabulation machine.

Users get these slightly more complicated instructions for using the ExpressVote devices:

"Slowly insert the ballot into the reader slot...An instruction screen will appear onscreen and will be played through the headphones...Press the Right Arrow onscreen or the right hardware arrow to view choices on the ballot;

"Make selections using either the touch screen or hardware arrows...Continue to press the Right Arrow onscreen or right hardware key to move through the ballot;...At the summary screen, review and make any changes by selecting the appropriate race or question.

"Press the Right Arrow on screen or hardware pad to move to the Mark Ballot screen... Press the Mark Ballot button onscreen or press the Select center hardware button...The ExpressVote will mark the ballot and return it to the voter."

At this point, "the voter may reinsert the ballot to confirm the selections onscreen... and then] insert the ballot into the precinct's scanner (DS200) to be counted."

How many incorrect votes were cast due to the ballot error?

How many botched 2022 ballots with 2018 candidate names actually got this far? Unknown.

Mayor Elorza, who is term-limited and does not appear on the ballot this year, sent a letter to both Gorbea and the Board of Elections on Friday, saying that it was "extremely disappointing and simply unacceptable that neither the Secretary of State’s Office nor the Board of Elections had a system in place to prevent this from occurring."

"Regardless of whether a third party is responsible for the error, allowing an incorrect, outdated ballot during a major election year with no checks and balances is unacceptable and points to a gap in the state’s quality control process," Elorza wrote.

Comments / 6

Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

We live in America and no thank you if you think you can do what you want and put Spanish on our voting system or even mail in ballots absolutely not

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - September 9, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes never responsible Nellie, Ed for life, and rockin' the U.S. Open. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Elections
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office

(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Nellie Gorbea
FUN 107

The Mystery of New Bedford’s Two Nantucket Lightships

While out shooting some pictures for a piece I was working on about the historic Wamsutta Mills, I came upon a familiar sight in the North Terminal area of New Bedford: it was the unmistakable bright red and white Nantucket Lightship. I'd seen the vessel before, recently, and it wasn't...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Elections#Ballots#Election State#Expressvote#The Board Of Elections
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “Clementine,” a new cocktail bar founded by Congressman David Cicilline, will open in Providence. Cicilline, who’s a former Providence mayor, named the bar after his great-grandmother, Clementine. The bar will take a creative spin on classic cocktails, also serving non-alcoholic drinks and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Turnto10.com

Experts, drivers point out gap in gas prices across Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across Southern New England, but in some communities, the prices are cheaper than others. The gap is being noticed by both drivers and experts across the Ocean State. AAA says prices here in Rhode Island are matching the national...
JOHNSTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset

Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
SOMERSET, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy