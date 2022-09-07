State says incorrect Spanish-language ballots 'have been cast' but questions remain

PROVIDENCE — What will happen to the votes cast by the early, in-person voters who were given electronic "ballots" that erroneously listed the names of 2018 – instead of 2022 – candidates?

Will they count?

As simple as that question might sound, there is not yet an entirely clear answer from the state Board of Elections or Secretary of State – and gubernatorial candidate – Nellie Gorbea who, by virtue of her job description, is the state's chief elections officer.

But it appears the answer is yes, according to elections board spokesman Christopher Hunter who, on Tuesday, told The Journal: "As for the ballots, they have been cast."

Elaborating on what happened, Hunter gave this example: if a voter chose 2018 candidate – and current Providence mayor – Jorge Elorza, who is not on the ballot this year, the voter using one of the new ExpressVote marking devices would have gotten a paper ballot saying he or she voted for Gonzalo Cuervo, without ever seeing the names of the other two 2022 mayoral candidates.

It remains unclear how many of these voters caught the error before inserting the paper ballots into the vote counting machines.

The Board of Elections has scheduled a meeting for 2 p.m. on Wednesday to try to sort out the mess.

The agenda says: "The Board may discuss and vote upon a matter relating to the ExpressVote marking devices and the display of candidate names in Spanish for the Statewide Primary on September 13, 2022 in the cities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket."

It is not yet clear, however, what might be up for a vote by the board. And there has been no response yet from the chairwoman and the designated spokesman for the state elections board to questions about the range of potential actions.

Here is what is – and is not – known so far:

How many ballots had incorrect candidates?

According to initial reports, the error may have affected as many as 55 voters who were potentially given incorrect Spanish-speaking ballots on new ExpressVote machines, which are being used this year for the first time.

The machines were designed to allow people with disabilities to mark their ballots without assistance, but all voters have been encouraged to use them since early-voting began on August 24.

On Tuesday, Woonsocket Registrar Mike Narducci told The Journal only one voter in his city – a poll worker – used the new ExpressVote device and she requested an English-speaking ballot so she did not run into a problem that a voter in Providence spotted and brought to light on August 30.

In fact, Narducci said, the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers was unaware of any problem until someone from the Board of Elections called to say a technician would be out the next day to "swap out the thumb drives for the ExpressVote to put the correct file in it."

Election officials in Central Falls and Pawtucket have not yet responded to Journal inquiries on Tuesday.

Providence elections officials directed inquiries to the mayor's office, which directed inquiries about the status of the ballots to the Board of Elections. A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city cannot, after the fact, identify the voters who used the ExpressVote devices.

Can the ballots be corrected?

Late last week, Gorbea spokesman Johnathan Berard issued a statement suggesting any and all errors could have been rectified before the ballots melded into the pool of cast ballots.

He said: "Once a voter has marked the ballot using the ExpressVote, voter selections are printed on a blank ballot card, and it is inserted into the DS-200 machine for tabulation.

"The printed cards accurately reflected the names of candidates within the affected contests, which voters could confirm prior to inserting the ballot card into the DS-200 machine for tabulation," he said.

It is unclear when and how, in this scenario, the voter – especially a vision-impaired voter – had an opportunity to shift his or her votes from a 2018 to a 2022 list of candidates.

Another error came to light Tuesday: the misspelling on the Spanish ballot displayed on the ExpressVote machine of Providence mayoral candidate Gonzalo Cuervo's name. His first name appeared as: "Gonzolo."

"The matter was immediately brought to the attention of the State Board of Elections and has since been addressed," city spokeswoman Theresa Agonia said.

How do the ExpressVote machines work?

Hunter, the elections board's designated spokesman, provided a detailed step-by-step explanation for how the process is supposed to work for English and Spanish-speaking voters.

Most basically, he said: "Voter selects voting choices on ExpressVote touch screen. ExpressVote marks a physical ballot that voter can inspect before running through a DS200," which is the ballot tabulation machine.

Users get these slightly more complicated instructions for using the ExpressVote devices:

"Slowly insert the ballot into the reader slot...An instruction screen will appear onscreen and will be played through the headphones...Press the Right Arrow onscreen or the right hardware arrow to view choices on the ballot;

"Make selections using either the touch screen or hardware arrows...Continue to press the Right Arrow onscreen or right hardware key to move through the ballot;...At the summary screen, review and make any changes by selecting the appropriate race or question.

"Press the Right Arrow on screen or hardware pad to move to the Mark Ballot screen... Press the Mark Ballot button onscreen or press the Select center hardware button...The ExpressVote will mark the ballot and return it to the voter."

At this point, "the voter may reinsert the ballot to confirm the selections onscreen... and then] insert the ballot into the precinct's scanner (DS200) to be counted."

How many incorrect votes were cast due to the ballot error?

How many botched 2022 ballots with 2018 candidate names actually got this far? Unknown.

Mayor Elorza, who is term-limited and does not appear on the ballot this year, sent a letter to both Gorbea and the Board of Elections on Friday, saying that it was "extremely disappointing and simply unacceptable that neither the Secretary of State’s Office nor the Board of Elections had a system in place to prevent this from occurring."

"Regardless of whether a third party is responsible for the error, allowing an incorrect, outdated ballot during a major election year with no checks and balances is unacceptable and points to a gap in the state’s quality control process," Elorza wrote.