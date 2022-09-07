ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Free Public Library's Portland branch is getting a 4,500-square-foot facelift

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

How can you get around the world from inside a single building? Some might tell you to open a book – and readers in Louisville will have plenty of new options when a planned local library expansion is complete.

The Louisville Free Public Library's Portland branch will continue to take readers all over the world with a roughly 4,500-square-foot addition, according to Donna Purvis, who represents the district in Metro Council.

Purvis encouraged readers to "embark on their dreams," and soon, residents of the large West End neighborhood will be able to enjoy more space and better accessibility.

Reads by Rae: Artemis 1 brings a piece of Kentucky with it into space – a satellite from Morehead State

So what should you know about the library addition?

It's part of a city-wide library overhaul

The current Portland branch is currently about 6,000 square feet, according to Mayor Greg Fischer, who was on hand Tuesday morning at a groundbreaking event. The work will add about 4,500 square feet to that total, to be built on the grassy patch directly behind the main building at 3305 Northwestern Parkway.

The library's current building is sizeable but it has less room to maneuver through than other branches, according to Lee Burchfield, LFPL's director. He said there is currently about 1,500 square feet of useable space where books and technology – vital resources for the community – are set up.

The Portland library addition is part of Fischer's commitment to "lifelong learning," he said, and part of a larger initiative to improve Louisville's library system.

Funding for the initiative will come in part from the federal American Rescue Plan, which will also help open new libraries in the Fern Creek and Parkland neighborhoods as well as renovating the Main Library. The city has also spent about $50 million so far in the push to improve libraries in places like St. Matthews and Middletown. Some private funding from organizations like The Library Foundation will also go toward the project, according to Tracy Heightchew, a community relations representative for LFPL.

If you've got a spirit of lifelong learning, Fischer said, "good things are going to happen in terms of growth and opportunity, and to me, that center of lifelong learning, especially when it comes to physical manifestation, is our library system."

The Portland renovations have been a long time coming, according to Burchfield, who said the plans have been deferred several times over the years. Portland is home to LFPL's third-oldest branch – it moved from 2611 Portland Ave. to Lewis Lodge on 26th Street in 1907 before relocating to its current location in 1917 thanks to a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, according to the library's website.

Meet LFPL's mascot: A star is born: It's Gorp's Louisville and we're just living in it

The library hopes to land improved technology with that cash, Burchfield said, and will ideally add more public computers. And officials hope to extend its hours of operation as well. Currently, the Portland library is open a few less hours a week than other branches around town, Burchfield said.

It'll be more accessible

Right now, it's difficult for those with disabilities to navigate the library's split levels, Burchfield said. There's no way to get from the main indoor space to the auditorium, for instance, where some programming takes place.

If you want to get to the auditorium currently, you have to outside and down multiple ramps. An elevator is planned as part of the renovations, officials said.

The 10,000-square-foot space will also house most of the Portland branch's community resources on one level, connecting the front building and new space with access to the branch's auditorium from inside on the elevator.

Reopened libraries to supporting kids: How Louisville plans to use next $87M in ARP funds

"We'll have a much larger space for the materials collection so that we can have a book collection that can really support the growing sort of Renaissance that's happening right now important in Portland," Burchfield said.

Not everything you need is on the internet

Burchfield challenged the public to reframe how they think about libraries as well.

"If you've spent much time on the internet, you know that there is a lot of information on the internet. And you probably also know that a lot of it is wrong," he said.

And not everything that's accurate is free.

"If you want to read a bestseller, you probably can't get it for free on the internet, but you can get it for free from your library," he added.

Moreover, he said, libraries provide access to more than books. They also offer educational programming for children, help high schoolers prepare for tests and can help people find jobs or connect to social services. At the Portland branch, for example, you can take computer classes by appointment or attend events like Crochet Club or Family Storytime.

Clarification: This story was updated with additional information as to how ARP funds have been used in recent library projects.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville Free Public Library's Portland branch is getting a 4,500-square-foot facelift

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

New park planned for Louisville’s West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new park is going up where severe flooding damaged several homes in Louisville’s California neighborhood 13 years ago. Dreema Jackson remembered where she was when flooding hit on Aug. 4, 2009. “I remember trying to go somewhere and every place I went, water, this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Middletown, KY
City
Fern Creek, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Construction in New Albany set to begin, some businesses have doubts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most-traveled streets in New Albany is getting a makeover. Work to improve Main Street starts soon. That work includes improved lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is meant to bring in businesses and visitors. The project is adding to what a city engineer...
NEW ALBANY, IN
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rae Johnson
Person
Greg Fischer
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Period pantry for women opens in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pantry specifically for women opened this week in the California neighborhood. Change Today, Change Tomorrow now has a Jilly Pads period pantry at its location on South 15th Street. It's open during the weekly grocery pop-up in west Louisville. A refurbished newspaper stand will offer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Foundation#Facelift#Gannett#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Metro Council#Lfpl#Portland
foodanddine.com

Yummi Yummi Sushi starts up in South Louisville

LOUtoday has the lowdown on a new sushi spot in South LOUisville (7131 Southside Drive). Yummi Yummi Sushi’s business hours 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday. Michael L. Jones takes a deeper dive at Louisville Business First:
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wave 3

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport. A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy