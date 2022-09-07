Read full article on original website
Related
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Tower of Fantasy Reveals First Major Content Update
Developer Hotta Studio has announced the first major content update heading to Tower of Fantasy, scheduled to arrive later this month.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the new Kohaku & Matsuba bundle coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 2.
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Microsoft Announces New Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
The Series 2 controller will meet the core needs for competitive games by putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability. Players can start preordering now before its official release on September 21.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: September 2022
Here are all the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours scheduled for September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
When Does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder End?
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
Overwatch 2 Fox Hero Cinematic Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal
An unfinished version of Overwatch 2's first cinematic trailer has leaked, providing an introduction to the long-rumored (and all-but-confirmed) fox hero Kiriko. The video, which appears to be an in-progress, Spanish-language version of the short, was initially uploaded to YouTube by a user named Kuriboh cervantes, who claims to be unaffiliated with Blizzard. Where they got the video is unknown, but its legitimacy is beyond question. Everything from the art style, to the quality of the animation, to the emotional beats screams Blizzard.
505 Games to Showcase Stray Blade, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and More at TGS 2022
Publisher 505 Games have announced that they'll be showcase a number of games at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022.
Moving Out 2 Playable Platforms
Moving Out 2 will be playable on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
League of Legends Fright Night Skins Release Date
League of Legends developer Riot Games has shown us our first look at their new skin line, Fright Night. Fright Night will be sure to draw eyes thanks to its Tim Burton inspired art style and atmosphere. These skins are the revamped versions of the Gothic skin line voted on in a player-led poll.
Overwatch 2 Leak Confirms Fox Hero Kiriko
Overwatch 2's long-rumored fox girl hero has been confirmed as coming to the game, per a recent leak. Prominent Overwatch influencer and leaker Naeri has shared a screenshot of Overwatch 2 information that refers to the game's "latest hero Kiriko." Naeri says this is the fox hero Blizzard has been teasing for several months, throughout the Overwatch 2 beta. She will release alongside a Legendary skin called Hinotori Kiriko. Hinotori is Japanese for "phoenix," so the skin will likely be themed after the mythical firebird.
Short, Sweet, But Little to Complete in Kaichu — The Kaiju Dating Sim
Kaichu may underwhelm, but it's charming enough and blissfully brief.
NBA 2K23 Download Size: Current and Next Gen
NBA 2K23 download size for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Rocket League Season 8 Patch Notes
Rocket League Season 8 patch notes are now live including the new Honda Civic Type R.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0