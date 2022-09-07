ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch

Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
