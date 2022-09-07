What is President Biden's Justice40 initiative? 3 things to know about the historic plan

One week after his inauguration, President Biden signed an executive order focused on combating climate change.

Now, a notable part of that plan is taking shape: the Justice40 initiative.

It promises 40% of climate-related funds, spanning all areas of government and including hundreds of federal programs, will go toward historically disadvantaged communities.

As of May, the White House said Justice40 encompasses at least $29 billion worth of federal programs, and groups across the country are already mounting applications to put it to use.

Here's what to know about the program:

Justice40 is unprecedented in scope

Justice40 is the biggest investment specifically in environmental justice to date.

And with the inclusion of hundreds of programs across more than a dozen federal entities, Justice40 is much more than a climate policy.

In involves the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security and others.

Programs falling under the Justice40 umbrella include funds for emission reductions and renewable energy transition. But money for things like affordable housing, disaster preparedness and workforce development serve to widen the scope.

Through the White House's Justice40 pledge, those programs are designed to lend additional aid to marginalized communities that have been historically excluded from such resources.

Justice40 could be put to use all over Kentucky

Justice40 programs could apply to many of Kentucky's challenges, from its cities to its mountain hollows.

In Louisville, West End communities dealing with toxic air could see funding for more detailed, real-time air monitoring.

In Eastern Kentucky, Justice40 could mean additional aid for impoverished, flood-damaged communities, which are in desperate need of support in housing, infrastructure, and more.

With nearly 50,000 miles of rivers in Kentucky, the state stands to gain from funding for watershed restoration, which can help ensure clean drinking water, healthy aquatic life and improved recreation in underserved regions.

And with more than 100 Justice40-eligible programs through the Department of Energy, Kentucky's coal-reliant utilities, including rural electric cooperatives, could see funds for transitioning to renewable energy.

Justice40 will require community trust

Communities like Louisville's West End have watched government institutions disinvest in them for years.

And to properly carry out the Justice40 initiative, the government will need to work closely with community members to ensure equity, accessibility and transparency of the funding.

"I think there should always be a partnership," said Cassia Herron, past chair for the nonprofit advocacy group Kentuckians For The Commonwealth. "Whether or not that actually plays out is a whole other question."

Connor Giffin is an environmental reporter for The Courier Journal and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. He can be reached at cgiffin@gannett.com or on Twitter @giffin_connor.