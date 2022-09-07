ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What is President Biden's Justice40 initiative? 3 things to know about the historic plan

By Connor Giffin, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSHTA_0hlACBAU00

One week after his inauguration, President Biden signed an executive order focused on combating climate change.

Now, a notable part of that plan is taking shape: the Justice40 initiative.

It promises 40% of climate-related funds, spanning all areas of government and including hundreds of federal programs, will go toward historically disadvantaged communities.

As of May, the White House said Justice40 encompasses at least $29 billion worth of federal programs, and groups across the country are already mounting applications to put it to use.

Here's what to know about the program:

Justice40 is unprecedented in scope

Justice40 is the biggest investment specifically in environmental justice to date.

And with the inclusion of hundreds of programs across more than a dozen federal entities, Justice40 is much more than a climate policy.

In involves the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security and others.

Donate:Help support The Courier Journal's environmental coverage

Programs falling under the Justice40 umbrella include funds for emission reductions and renewable energy transition. But money for things like affordable housing, disaster preparedness and workforce development serve to widen the scope.

Through the White House's Justice40 pledge, those programs are designed to lend additional aid to marginalized communities that have been historically excluded from such resources.

Justice40 could be put to use all over Kentucky

Justice40 programs could apply to many of Kentucky's challenges, from its cities to its mountain hollows.

In Louisville, West End communities dealing with toxic air could see funding for more detailed, real-time air monitoring.

In Eastern Kentucky, Justice40 could mean additional aid for impoverished, flood-damaged communities, which are in desperate need of support in housing, infrastructure, and more.

With nearly 50,000 miles of rivers in Kentucky, the state stands to gain from funding for watershed restoration, which can help ensure clean drinking water, healthy aquatic life and improved recreation in underserved regions.

And with more than 100 Justice40-eligible programs through the Department of Energy, Kentucky's coal-reliant utilities, including rural electric cooperatives, could see funds for transitioning to renewable energy.

Justice40 will require community trust

Communities like Louisville's West End have watched government institutions disinvest in them for years.

And to properly carry out the Justice40 initiative, the government will need to work closely with community members to ensure equity, accessibility and transparency of the funding.

"I think there should always be a partnership," said Cassia Herron, past chair for the nonprofit advocacy group Kentuckians For The Commonwealth. "Whether or not that actually plays out is a whole other question."

Connor Giffin is an environmental reporter for The Courier Journal and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. He can be reached at cgiffin@gannett.com or on Twitter @giffin_connor.

Comments / 11

Junebug59
3d ago

Well we see where all that covid money went which was supposed to go Covid affected people and communities but went to bonuses and development. Very very little going to it’s intention. If it had been used for relief I doubt we would see the homelessness and violence we see today. Greedy politicians

Reply
4
vote them all out
3d ago

His plan is to screw the American people. And destroy America

Reply(3)
7
Related
CBS LA

Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades

President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient.Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of home upgrades, ranging from installing heat pumps to buying new electric appliances like stoves and dryers. About 40% of carbon emissions stems from buildings, so such incentives could help the U.S. achieve its goal of lowering fossil-fuel emissions, said Lauren Urbanek, senior energy policy advocate at the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense League. "This...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
CNN

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

GOP gives thumbs down to Biden's $47B emergency request

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s request for more than $47 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine and tackle COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters is encountering deep skepticism from Senate Republicans, signaling a showdown ahead. The early resistance on the size and scope of the spending request points to the fraught negotiations to come as Congress labors to pass a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running past Oct. 1 or risk a federal shutdown. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that while Ukraine aid “is obviously a priority,” he downplayed the need for other funding — even in his Kentucky home state hit hard by devastating floods. “It’s a big ask without much explanation,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of GOP leadership.
POTUS
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOXBusiness

Biden admin settles with eco groups to block massive oil drilling leases

The Biden administration entered a legal settlement Tuesday evening with environmental groups, agreeing to block drilling on more than 58,000 acres of public land. The federal government will refrain from issuing any drilling permits across 113 leases spanning 58,617 acres in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota under the settlement between the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the coalition of organizations led by the WildEarth Guardians and Sierra Club.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Renewable Energy#Affordable Housing#Green Energy#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Department Of Energy#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Climate damage from oil leases on US land gets second look

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration reached a legal settlement Tuesday that requires the government to reexamine potential climate damages from oil and gas leases put up for sale under the Trump administration on government land in Montana and North Dakota. Similar deals have been reached in recent weeks for lease sales covering thousands of square miles public lands under the Trump and Obama administrations in Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Tuesday’s settlement between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and environmental groups involves parcels totaling 91 square miles (235 square kilometers) and was detailed in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Montana. About a quarter of U.S. fossil fuels comes from federal lands and waters, making them important for industry and also a prime target for climate activists who want to shut down leasing.
MONTANA STATE
Axios

Republicans take aim at corporate ratings system

Prominent GOP officials in Arizona are pushing back against a "responsible investing" business ratings system that many Republicans view as "woke capitalism." Context: Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings measure a company's commitment to environmental issues like combating climate change, social issues like diversity and corporate governance issues like business ethics.
ARIZONA STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy