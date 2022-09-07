ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Government demands defense keep some evidence secret in Breonna Taylor civil rights trials

By Andrew Wolfson, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
The government says it intends to turn over 65,000 records totaling more than 300,000 pages to defense counsel for the former Louisville police officers accused of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights.

But because the documents include medical records, personal emails and text messages, and investigative reports that include discussion of “highly personal and sensitive subjects,” Justice Department lawyers are seeking a protective order restricting how the defense teams use and share the records.

“Members of the defense team shall not make any public disclosure of the contents or disseminate the materials to anyone other than members of their own defense team, except that the materials may be” shown to expert witnesses, attached to pleadings filed with or used at trial, the proposed order says.

It also requires the defense to return the discovery material when the case is over, and says the order will apply even after the defendants exhaust any appeals.

An attorney for Joshua Jaynes, Thomas Clay, has filed an objection to the proposed order, saying many of the documents are already in the public record and that it conflicts with a Kentucky Bar Association ethics opinion that recommends attorneys keep client records for five years.

The Justice Department says the rule does not apply to discovery – evidence the prosecution is required to surrender to defendants before trial.

Michael Abate, one of The Courier Journal's attorneys, said the "breadth of this proposed order is surprising — and concerning — for multiple reasons," including that portions of the evidence are already a matter of public record.

He also said the request is surprising because courts in the Western District generally disfavor broad protective orders regarding discovery at the outset of a case. And he said the order appears to require eventual return and destruction of all discovery information without regard to whether it may have been used at trial. "That seems a pretty significant overreach to require a party to return or destroy evidence presented in open court in their defense."

The dispute is one of the first to arise in the cases of former detectives Jaynes, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Brett Hankison. Jaynes and Meany are charged with lying on an affidavit for the search of Taylor’s apartment, and Hankison is accused separately of violating the rights of Taylor, her boyfriend and three neighbors by firing indiscriminately into Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.

A fourth former officer, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to get the warrant and is expected to testify against Jaynes and Meany. Goodlett resigned from Louisville Metro Police while the other three were fired.

Taylor, 26, was killed after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thinking the couple was being robbed, fired one shot from the apartment that struck Detective Jonathan Mattingly in the leg; he and Detective Myles Cosgrove returned fire, fatally injuring Taylor.

The indictments were announced Aug. 4 by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said that if not for the violations of Taylor’s rights, she would still be alive today.

Mattingly and Cosgrove were not charged. Meany, Jaynes and Hankison pleaded not guilty and were released pending trial.

In another development, one of Meany’s lawyers, Michael Denbow, filed an unopposed motion to declare the case complex, meaning it won't be tried starting Oct. 11, as scheduled. Hankison’s trial, set for two days later, also likely will be delayed.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

Comments / 30

Greg Young
3d ago

The government under bidens prejudiced censorship has decided they will convict these officers by making up the rules as rhey go!!! Everyone pay attention, history is being made!!! These are the first steps in the making of a dictatorship!!! These men have already been tried and found innocent!!! Now, a federal jury being led by Alzheimer joes warped sense of civil rights has been convened to find them guilty!!!

Reply(8)
6
Jake Dunk
2d ago

only her medical records should be classified, the rest should be open. It's time this government stops hiding things from the people, this is our country not the government's.

Reply
2
 

Business Insider

