Movers & Shakers

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com.

Hallie Hastings

Hallie Hastings has joined CanopyNation’s Memphis team as a client services manager to develop and maintain group benefits packages for businesses’ employees.

Originally from Palatine, Illinois, Hastings brings to the firm 15 years of experience in human resources management and seven years specifically in employee benefits. Her expertise includes curating benefit programs that are specific to the needs of each client’s unique workforce and that help them remain competitive among top candidates. She has tailored a wide range of group insurance plans and additional benefits, including medical and dental coverage, pet insurance and tuition reimbursement programs.

Dr. Elyse Rayborn

Dr. Elyse Rayborn recently joined the faculty of Southern College of Optometry. As an instructor, Rayborn will serve on the clinical faculty at The Eye Center, a freestanding teaching clinic on SCO’s campus that provides full-service optometric care to Memphis-area patients. She will train SCO students on their academic journey to treat and diagnose optometric patients.

After earning her Doctor of Optometry from SCO, she completed a two-year residency at The Eye Center with a concentration in primary care. During her residency, Rayborn participated in a dual-enrollment affiliation program with Christian Brothers University, simultaneously obtaining a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management. Previously, while earning her Bachelor of Science from Boise State University, she worked as a paraoptometric and optician, obtaining certifications in both fields.

Scott Shanker and Marianne Garner

Attorneys Scott Shanker and Marianne Garner have joined the Memphis office of Bass, Berry & Sims.

Shanker advises clients on ensuring compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws, including the physician self-referral prohibition commonly known as the Stark Law, and on regulatory disclosures with federal agencies. He also helps healthcare companies properly structure professional service, employment and operational agreements, and leads regulatory diligence for clients entering pivotal transactions, helping to identify and resolve regulatory risks. Shanker earned his law degree and healthcare certificate from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. He is a member of the American Health Law Association (AHLA) and serves as chair of the Executive Council of the Health Law Section of the Tennessee Bar Association.

Garner focuses her practice on compliance, operational and reimbursement matters and has advised healthcare companies on federal regulations and state laws on reimbursements in all 50 states, as well as providing analysis of health plan documents, contracts and arrangements. Garner earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College. She is a member of AHLA and a member of the board for the Health Law Section of the Memphis Bar Association.