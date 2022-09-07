ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Movers & Shakers

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Send announcements for consideration to Natalie Pilgrim at npilgrim@dailymemphian.com.

Hallie Hastings

Hallie Hastings has joined CanopyNation’s Memphis team as a client services manager to develop and maintain group benefits packages for businesses’ employees.

Originally from Palatine, Illinois, Hastings brings to the firm 15 years of experience in human resources management and seven years specifically in employee benefits. Her expertise includes curating benefit programs that are specific to the needs of each client’s unique workforce and that help them remain competitive among top candidates. She has tailored a wide range of group insurance plans and additional benefits, including medical and dental coverage, pet insurance and tuition reimbursement programs.

Dr. Elyse Rayborn

Dr. Elyse Rayborn recently joined the faculty of Southern College of Optometry. As an instructor, Rayborn will serve on the clinical faculty at The Eye Center, a freestanding teaching clinic on SCO’s campus that provides full-service optometric care to Memphis-area patients. She will train SCO students on their academic journey to treat and diagnose optometric patients.

After earning her Doctor of Optometry from SCO, she completed a two-year residency at The Eye Center with a concentration in primary care. During her residency, Rayborn participated in a dual-enrollment affiliation program with Christian Brothers University, simultaneously obtaining a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management. Previously, while earning her Bachelor of Science from Boise State University, she worked as a paraoptometric and optician, obtaining certifications in both fields.

Scott Shanker and Marianne Garner

Attorneys Scott Shanker and Marianne Garner have joined the Memphis office of Bass, Berry & Sims.

Shanker advises clients on ensuring compliance with federal and state fraud and abuse laws, including the physician self-referral prohibition commonly known as the Stark Law, and on regulatory disclosures with federal agencies. He also helps healthcare companies properly structure professional service, employment and operational agreements, and leads regulatory diligence for clients entering pivotal transactions, helping to identify and resolve regulatory risks. Shanker earned his law degree and healthcare certificate from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. He is a member of the American Health Law Association (AHLA) and serves as chair of the Executive Council of the Health Law Section of the Tennessee Bar Association.

Garner focuses her practice on compliance, operational and reimbursement matters and has advised healthcare companies on federal regulations and state laws on reimbursements in all 50 states, as well as providing analysis of health plan documents, contracts and arrangements. Garner earned her law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College. She is a member of AHLA and a member of the board for the Health Law Section of the Memphis Bar Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Illinois State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Hill College#Healthcare Management#Health Care#Business Industry#Linus Business#Movers Shakers#Canopynation#Sco
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy