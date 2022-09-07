ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

Want to visit Montreal by train? Durham, UNH stop would be part of route from Boston

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QE7b6_0hlABvIL00

DURHAM — Officials in Canada are renewing previously-derailed plans to launch an overnight passenger train running from Montreal to Boston — and a stop in Seacoast New Hampshire is in the mix.

Train enthusiasts over the northern border are proposing a 14-hour overnight journey from Canada’s second-most populated city to Boston, including a stop at the Durham train station on the University of New Hampshire campus.

Durham, which has an existing Amtrak Downeaster platform adjacent to the UNH Dairy Bar, is one of 17 locations along the proposed route. Durham would be the second to last stop in the journey from Montreal to Boston, and the second stop for overnight trains from Boston to Montreal, a city of about 3.6 million people.

Child care in Seacoast NH:Parents stressed by long waitlists, rising costs. What are solutions?

Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig said the town has not engaged in any discussions with railroad authorities about the proposal but called the possibility of the overnight route “a very positive development.”

“From the perspective of the town of Durham, that would be absolutely fantastic,” Selig said. “It would provide potential Durham riders with the ability not only to travel south to Boston but also north up beyond Portland and Brunswick into Canada, which would be a real benefit to the Durham and University of New Hampshire community. We’re very positive about this news.”

What would Montreal to Boston trip cost travelers?

At the forefront of the proposal is the Montreal-based nonprofit Fondation Trains De Nuit, which conducted studies a few years ago to review whether the overnight route could be viable. According to Fondation Trains De Nuit President François Pepin, the condition of the tracks throughout Quebec would cost about $100 million in Canadian currency to repair, a project price that comes ahead of negotiations with private railroads involved with the route.

Though the proposal fizzled out a few years ago after cost studies, a meeting between planners and elected legislators from Canada and New England was held last week in Coaticook, a town in southeastern Quebec, to revisit the idea.

NH Seacoast Greenway coming in 2023:Here's vision for Maine-Florida trail's local section

“We want to start the movement back up again, while in the states, especially in Vermont and Maine, people really want that project. There’s a lot of interest on both sides,” said Pepin.

Fondation Trains De Nuit reports the cost of the full trek from Montreal to Boston, a 14-hour ride, would be about $212 in Canada, or about $160 in U.S. currency under the current exchange rate. Sleeper cars would be provided for those taking the full trip. Food and drinks would not be included in the fee.

Additional noteworthy stops across New England along the proposed train’s route include Portland and Old Orchard Beach, a traditional hotspot for Canadian tourists in the warmer months.

After Montreal, the overnight train would pass through seven Canadian towns and cities: Candiac, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Farnham, Bromont, Magog, Sherbrooke and Coaticook. The train would travel south to Island Pond, Vermont, then venture east to New Hampshire’s North Country, where it would stop in Berlin and Gorham.

Moving into Maine, the train would stop in Bethel and Auburn, loop down to Portland and Old Orchard Beach, then south to Durham before arriving in Boston.

Dover and Exeter, which have Amtrak train station stops in New Hampshire, are not included in the Montreal-Boston plans at this time, but organizers have not ruled out adding them in the future.

Why would train run in overnight hours?

People riding the overnight train, which would depart Montreal around 6 p.m. and arrive in North Station in Boston around 8 a.m. the following day, would have access to dining and bar cars and could listen to live musical acts, Pepin said.

Benefits to riding the overnight train, he added, include avoiding traffic in major cities, utilizing public transportation, and lodging as the long trip unfolds.

Pepin said, “Night trains are more and more popular in Europe, so there is a trend on the other side of the Atlantic that we hope could be the same on this side.”

In Portsmouth:Trump supporters in Prescott Park. Is there a problem?

Former Quebec politician François Rebello is working with the Fondation Trains De Nuit and investors to lobby for the overnight train, which he noted could fit 120 passengers in sleeper cars and an additional 70 people riding coach for portions of the trip.

Rebello's work stretches back to the Fondation Trains De Nuit's work to analyze the railroad tracks in Canada. He said railroad companies rejected an overnight proposal in 2017.

Now, because progress has been made with railroad companies in Canada and investors are on board, Rebello said, the time has come to revisit proposing the ideas to American railroad companies.

"It’s not done, but this project is progressing a lot," Rebello said.

Before each overnight trip commences, Rebello said the same train would offer five high-speed round trips from Montreal to Sherbrooke, Quebec, in a route that offers stops in five other locations in Canada. At a pace of 25 mph, there would be two overnight trains each evening — one departing Montreal for Boston and vice versa.

“Two trains passing in the night,” Rebello said.

Also in New England:Amtrak's return to Burlington, VT took vision and nearly 30 years of work

Rebello hopes the Fondation Trains De Nuit will have agreements in place with railroad companies, including Amtrak, the MBTA and Genesee and Wyoming, Inc., by the midway point of 2023, though discussions are in the preliminary stages.

If deals are reached, and once the necessary repairs are made to the tracks in Canada with possible government grants and investor funding, the hope is for the overnight train to begin taking passengers in 2024.

“I think that all the pieces are there and I don't see why we can’t have this train,” Rebello said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada. The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam. The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
BOSTON, MA
tnhdigital.com

Top 10 Places to Visit in (or near) Durham

1. Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket. The Stone Church Music Club is a popular spot in Newmarket, New Hampshire for local bands to play and for people to dance and have fun. Located only 15-minutes off campus (by car), it is a fun way to get to know the local bands and get away from a more stereotypical party scene. With its old-school feel and variety of talented acts, the Stone Church Music Club is an amazing place to let loose and have fun.
DURHAM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, NH
City
Berlin, MA
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Durham, NH
State
Vermont State
City
Boston, MA
Durham, NH
Lifestyle
City
Berlin, NH
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Burlington, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?

Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
MAINE STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Long-delayed Curley Center rehab embroiled in legal battle

A $23.3 million project aimed at modernizing the city of Boston’s only beachfront community center remains unfinished and inaccessible this month as city officials and their contractors tangle in court over who’s responsible for missed deadlines and cost overruns that could— by some counts— eclipse a half-million dollars.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unh#Railroads#Montreal#Amtrak Train#The Unh Dairy Bar#Durham Town Administrator
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making

Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Boston University
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
92 Moose

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy