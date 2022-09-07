Kittery Route 1 ramps on Maine Turnpike closing temporarily: What drivers need to know

KITTERY, Maine — Thousands of commuters using the Route 1 on and off ramp from the Maine Turnpike (Interstate 95) will see their daily drives temporarily change from Sept. 12 into October amid bridge and road repairs.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is set to begin two roadway projects in Kittery this month, closing the Route 1 ramps for up to 28 days each.

What to know about the Kittery Route 1 off ramp closure

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the Route 1 off ramp, known as Ramp J and located at the mile 1.5 marker on the Maine Turnpike, will close for pavement and membrane replacement, in addition to bridge repairs. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, the cost associated with improving the off ramp is $975,000.

The Maine Turnpike Authority awarded a $2.4 million contract to CPM Constructors of Freeport, Maine to complete the off-ramp project and two other Maine Turnpike projects scheduled to start at a later date.

Next spring in Wells, CPM Constructors will repair the Littlefield Road Bridge for about $700,000. The bridge will remain open during construction, which includes deck repairs and pavement replacement, though it will be reduced to one traffic lane for up to two months.

Beginning next summer after the school year ends, the Wilson Road Bridge in Kittery will shut down for close to a month for deck repairs and pavement replacement, an estimated $740,000 project.

The three projects overseen by CPM Constructors are expected to be completed by November 2023.

What to know about Kittery Route 1 on ramp closure

The following week, starting Monday, Sept. 19, the Route 1 on ramp, called Ramp H, around mile marker 1.6 will be shut down for pavement and membrane replacement and deck repairs.

The $700,000 project is being led by the Hudson, Massachusetts-based company New England Infrastructure, which was contracted by the Maine Turnpike Authority for $2.6 million.

Traffic heading toward both ramps will be temporarily rerouted around the construction site and brought to routes 1 and 236. Both detours add an approximate 1.1 miles to commuters’ drives.

“Equipment operation and construction within the confines of roadways is very difficult and safety is always a concern,” the town announced. “Please be aware of those working in the construction area and drive safely.”

The Maine Turnpike Authority reports that roughly 4,440 vehicles use the Kittery on-ramp daily, while over 3,800 take the off-ramp each day.

Within its $2.6 million contract, New England Infrastructure will also repair the Rt. 236 Underpass in Kittery, with the company expected to start work in the spring of next year.

"The work generally includes bridge pavement and membrane replacement, approach work and paving, deck expansion joint modifications, median repairs, bearing cleaning and resetting, bridge drain replacement, slope protection repairs, and miscellaneous superstructure and substructure repairs," reads a Maine Turnpike Authority description of the underpass project.

Information: kitteryme.gov/home/news/maine-turnpike-authority-begin-roadbridge-work-projects-kittery-september-2022