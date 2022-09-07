ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

Kittery Route 1 ramps on Maine Turnpike closing temporarily: What drivers need to know

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiwkB_0hlABtWt00

KITTERY, Maine — Thousands of commuters using the Route 1 on and off ramp from the Maine Turnpike (Interstate 95) will see their daily drives temporarily change from Sept. 12 into October amid bridge and road repairs.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is set to begin two roadway projects in Kittery this month, closing the Route 1 ramps for up to 28 days each.

What to know about the Kittery Route 1 off ramp closure

Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the Route 1 off ramp, known as Ramp J and located at the mile 1.5 marker on the Maine Turnpike, will close for pavement and membrane replacement, in addition to bridge repairs. According to the Maine Turnpike Authority, the cost associated with improving the off ramp is $975,000.

More in Kittery:Town's first retail marijuana license to Theory Wellness co-founder

The Maine Turnpike Authority awarded a $2.4 million contract to CPM Constructors of Freeport, Maine to complete the off-ramp project and two other Maine Turnpike projects scheduled to start at a later date.

Next spring in Wells, CPM Constructors will repair the Littlefield Road Bridge for about $700,000. The bridge will remain open during construction, which includes deck repairs and pavement replacement, though it will be reduced to one traffic lane for up to two months.

Beginning next summer after the school year ends, the Wilson Road Bridge in Kittery will shut down for close to a month for deck repairs and pavement replacement, an estimated $740,000 project.

Hiring surge is ongoing:Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrates 243 apprentice graduates

The three projects overseen by CPM Constructors are expected to be completed by November 2023.

What to know about Kittery Route 1 on ramp closure

The following week, starting Monday, Sept. 19, the Route 1 on ramp, called Ramp H, around mile marker 1.6 will be shut down for pavement and membrane replacement and deck repairs.

The $700,000 project is being led by the Hudson, Massachusetts-based company New England Infrastructure, which was contracted by the Maine Turnpike Authority for $2.6 million.

Traffic heading toward both ramps will be temporarily rerouted around the construction site and brought to routes 1 and 236. Both detours add an approximate 1.1 miles to commuters’ drives.

NH Seacoast Greenway coming in 2023:Here's vision for Maine-Florida trail's local section

“Equipment operation and construction within the confines of roadways is very difficult and safety is always a concern,” the town announced. “Please be aware of those working in the construction area and drive safely.”

The Maine Turnpike Authority reports that roughly 4,440 vehicles use the Kittery on-ramp daily, while over 3,800 take the off-ramp each day.

Within its $2.6 million contract, New England Infrastructure will also repair the Rt. 236 Underpass in Kittery, with the company expected to start work in the spring of next year.

"The work generally includes bridge pavement and membrane replacement, approach work and paving, deck expansion joint modifications, median repairs, bearing cleaning and resetting, bridge drain replacement, slope protection repairs, and miscellaneous superstructure and substructure repairs," reads a Maine Turnpike Authority description of the underpass project.

Information: kitteryme.gov/home/news/maine-turnpike-authority-begin-roadbridge-work-projects-kittery-september-2022

Comments / 0

Related
thewindhameagle.com

A matter of historical record: Is Roosevelt Trail named for Theodore or Franklin? Route 302: the highway with numerous names

In its over 200-year history, the highway officially named Route 302, stretching in a northwesterly direction from Portland to Fryeburg, has undergone numerous alterations, taken on many different names and gone from a rutted pathway carved by two-wheeled carts to the paved two-lane modern thoroughfare it is today. According to...
PORTLAND, ME
thewestendnews.com

To Cruise or Not to Cruise?

On the November 8th Portland ballot is “An Act to Restrict Cruise Ships in Order to Reduce Congestion and Pollution.” The summary language states the Act, “Limits the number of passengers who may disembark from cruise ships to no more than 1,000 people on a given day, in aggregate, going into effect in 2025.”
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kittery, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Freeport, ME
Kittery, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Government
City
Kittery, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Traffic
103.7 WCYY

Relax and Camp Overnight at this Lavender Farm in Maine

Lavender is supposed to be calming, every night I use lavender essential oil to relax. However, I just found out that there is a lavender farm in Maine. Braun's Riverside Lavender Farm is located only 30 minutes from Portland, located on the banks of the Saco River, and is privately owned and operated by retired Master Gunnery Sergeant Mark Braun and his wife Tammy.
PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Woman Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-295 in Portland

A traffic jam caused by a minor crash on Interstate 295 in Portland Wednesday morning led to another multi-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital. At around 7:40 a.m., Maine State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Exit 6B southbound on I-295 in Portland. Given its location, that crash caused traffic to back up into Falmouth, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Antiques shop in Ogunquit severely damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Maine — Route 1 in Ogunquit was closed Saturday morning while firefighters battle a massive fire in Ogunquit. When firefighters arrived around 7:58 a.m., the building at 166 Main St. was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood. Multiple fire agencies sent...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Need To Know#Marijuana#Kittery Route 1#Theory Wellness
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mainepublic.org

Recent rains have diminished Maine drought

Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Q97.9

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
mainepublic.org

Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine. The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy