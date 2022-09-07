ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gov. Benson: Kevin Smith is America first leader NH needs to shake up U.S. Senate

By Craig Benson
 3 days ago

In 2002, I ran for governor as an outsider who wanted to shake things up and change the status quo. As an entrepreneur who ran the largest company in New Hampshire, I knew we could run the state with less bureaucracy, spend less money, cut taxes and make government work better for our citizens.

After years of political gridlock in Concord, people were tired of the status quo. They wanted someone from the outside to come in and do things different, and that’s what I did.

This year, we are faced with a similar problem in Washington, D.C. The politicians are controlling every aspect of our lives: the strangulation of our American energy market, the out-of-control government spending that has led to record inflation, and the unspeakable crisis at the southern border that brings cartels and drugs into our state. Even worse, we have all seen the disrespect and contempt aimed at our police and first responders.

We need to send someone to Washington who is different and has a history of putting America first. That Republican candidate is Kevin Smith.

Kevin Smith began his career as a 19-year-old state representative who took up the conservative cause for New Hampshire and America. He even won the pro-family, pro-life legislative award for his determination in putting families first in his one and only term.

After that, Kevin joined my leadership team in the governor’s office as we transformed government, cutting taxes and spending, and insisting on doing things better for the people of New Hampshire.

Where Kevin excelled most was in his position as Londonderry town manager and chair of the Pease Development Authority. He learned at a young age that you can grow an economy, create jobs, cut taxes and let people keep more of what they earn by promoting individual freedoms and unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit in our business community.

Kevin’s leadership in Londonderry led to the largest economic development in New Hampshire and he grew the tax base to $2.2 billion. More importantly, he returned $11 million to the taxpayers in budget surpluses and cut the tax rate to record lows.

Kevin was tapped to lead another economic engine in the state as the chairman of the Pease Development Authority, a 3,000-acre world class office and industrial park which is home to more than 245 companies employing over 10,000 people.

In his leadership roles, Kevin has overseen the largest economic drivers in New Hampshire: the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, the Portsmouth International Airport, and the Ports and Harbors.

Kevin is the only candidate who has the conservative experience to go to Washington and implement an America first agenda because he has already done it right here in New Hampshire.

Kevin’s America first agenda will lower energy and gas prices by re-opening our energy markets making it easier to get oil and gas right here at home. He will get inflation under control by stopping the out-of-control socialist government spending that has taken over Washington, D.C. Kevin knows the importance of finishing President Trump’s border wall and reinstituting Trump’s border policies to finally secure the border because he visited the border and met with border patrol agents. His border security plan is the only one endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council. And Kevin will always put families first by protecting life and defending our individual liberties.

Make no mistake, Kevin Smith will be the conservative fighter we need for the America first agenda. But he won’t just fight, he will also succeed and stop the disastrous tailspin our country is in by fixing the problems. I ask you to join me in supporting Kevin for U.S. Senate on Sept. 13.

Craig R. Benson was elected the 79th governor of New Hampshire serving from 2003-2005. He lives in Rye, New Hampshire.

