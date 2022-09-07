South Jersey Jehovah's Witness community returns to door-knocking. How it'll be different

For the first time in 30 months, Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume knocking on their neighbor’s door to spread a message of faith, but this time, it may look a little different.

Starting this month, Jehovah's Witnesses in South Jersey will return to their trademark door-to-door ministry following a two-and-a half year suspension due to the pandemic.

As a Jehovah's Witness gearing up for a return to door-knocking ministry, being a good neighbor has never mattered more for Temi Nanna.

"The one definition I love so much is that neighbors are people that we interact with on a day-to-day basis. So when I think about it from that perspective, being able to interact with my neighbors, sharing a positive message, that's one of the things that I'm so looking forward to. And I think that's one of the most positive things that I could actually hope for," said Nanna.

The decision to resume door-knocking signifies a complete restoration of pre-pandemic in-person activities. Kingdom Halls, the house of worship in the Jehovah's Witness faith, reopened in April. Even more profound, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses Robert Hendriks says, is the significance of door-to-door ministry in the congregation.

"That's why we're called Jehovah's Witnesses. We witness about Jehovah, we witness about the creator. And so it was inevitable that we would return back to our ministry, it was inevitable that we would go back to door-to-door work," Hendriks said.

Even with growing enthusiasm surrounding the long-awaited return to door-to-door ministry, changes have been made to the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ foundational practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Embracing a new normal, when Jehovah's Witnesses embark on their door-knocking they will now deliver their message socially distanced.

"Now, the difference that we'll be having post-COVID, as opposed to pre-COVID is probably one of the first things out of our mouth will be: are you OK? How are you feeling and is it OK if I'm at your door right now? Would you like me to put on a mask? And certainly most of us will be social distancing so we're not up on their door, but we're careful about that," Hendriks said.

While door-knocking in the Jehovah's Witness community is a pillar in the congregation, the practice hasn't gone without raising eyebrows. From Witnesses being mistaken as door-to-door salesmen, to having to fight for the right for door-to-door ministry without the government's permission in Supreme Court, there have been many misconceptions surrounding the practice.

"We never sell anything at the door; we don't sell things. In fact, we actually give our literature to people for free if they want it. We're most interested in having a conversation," Hendriks said.

Doing without this mainstay throughout the pandemic and adopting new ways of ministry such as virtual meetings was a moment where his faith was tested Nanna shared.

"It was a quite a significant shift because all I had known up until that point in time was I would go and knock on individual doors. So really throughout the course of the pandemic when that work was halted, part of me felt well, would I actually be able to come back to this type of work because I really enjoyed the door-to-door ministry primarily because of course, I'm sharing a very positive message that can benefit people, but also I enjoy the human interaction, he said.

Mark Wolverton, Elder at the Bridgeton Jehovah's Witness Congregation, shares that in the return to in-person activities, diversity within the community will continue to be celebrated.

"No matter if you go to a congregation in Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, or down here in Bridgeton, or actually even another country, it's pretty much the same, even though there are people with different backgrounds, we all strive to live by bible principles and show love to one another. We're very hospitable toward one another and helpful," Wolverton said.

In preparation for the return to door-to-door ministry, Roland Cooper, an Elder at Glassboro's Jehovah's Witness Congregation, has already brought back what's referred to as cart witnessing to hand out faith-based literature around local shopping centers around Gloucester County.

Despite returning to in-person activities, Hendriks says that virtual service offerings will still take place as well as in-person conventions to return in 2023.

Though a shock to the system, Hendriks admits there was much to have learned from the cessation of in-person ministry, lessons that will stick with the Jehovah's Witnesses forever.

"Being able to reach the disabled, those who are blind or hearing impaired, through technology, being able to engage people, even though we didn't have an in person option. That was something that was new for us. And it was born out of necessity," Hendriks said. "I think that birth is now matured into something that will stay with us in some form in a very positive way. And so, at the other end of this now, returning to our ministry, returning to our conventions next year, returning to our meetings, where we return as it as different people."

Nicolette White is the Diversity and Inclusion reporter for the Burlington County Times, The Daily Journal and Courier-Post. She is a Temple University graduate with Dallas, Texas roots.