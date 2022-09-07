ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Gardner officials to vote on selling School Street School for $1

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0py2AQ_0hlABeXE00

GARDNER – City officials will vote tonight on a proposal to sell the former School Street School for a price of one dollar.

The vacant building, which closed as a school in the 1980s and then was the home to CAPS Collaborative, has been used by the city in recent years as a storage location. Officials had been considering selling the building for several years, but the pandemic delayed further study until early this year, when a contract was signed to get an appraisal done on the property.

“In my opinion, the city is wasting taxpayer dollars the longer we hold on to School Street School and do nothing with it,” said Mayor Michael Nicholson. “The police department gets called to the area at least three to four times a week because of break-ins. When this happens, we need to send four to five police officers – the entire shift on duty at a time – to secure the building and check every room, closet, and doorway to make sure someone isn’t still inside.”

In addition, Nicholson explained, each time a window was broken by someone trying to break in, officials with the Building Department are required to call someone in to buy a sheet of plywood to board up the window.

Ending blight in the city

“It’s become nothing but a money pit for us,” Nicholson added. “Furthermore, with the new moves we’ve taken as a city to hold the private sector accountable to prevent absentee landlords – such as our new blight ordinance – we should be doing what we can to hold ourselves to the same standard.”

Nicholson said it was his goal with the sale to fix a blighted building, eliminate a safety hazard, and turn a costly structure into a safe and tax-generating property to be utilized by the city.

The value of the property was determined by an appraisal which was required by state law before any sale could take place. In this case, the value was appraised at zero dollars, mainly due to the deteriorated condition of the building and an underground oil storage tank, which would have to be removed.

“The one-dollar minimum value that proposed to the City Council is based both off of that appraisal, but also in recognition that whoever purchases the building will need to put a couple thousand dollars into it just to bring it up to code – basically making up the remainder of the sale price,” Nicholson said.

The Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve the sale at their Aug. 31 meeting. The measure will go before the City Council at their meeting on Sept. 7.

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gardner, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gardner, MA
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
thereminder.com

Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road

AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Nicholson
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Landlord#Education Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#School Street School#The Building Department
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man facing over a decade in prison for dealing firearms, being a felon in possession of guns and ammo

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in connection with illegally possessing and trafficking firearms. Jaylen Rose, 28, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one count of dealing in firearms without a license and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani scheduled sentencing for Dec.1, 2022. Rose, who is from Taunton, was arrested and charged in January 2022.
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Boston

FBI helping investigate "concerning issues" at Rowley kennel

BOSTON --The FBI is now helping with an investigation into the conditions of the Hydrant Regency Dog Kennel in Rowley.The FBI's Evidence Response Team searched the kennel Friday morning after being asked by State Police to help.The kennel was flagged by police on August 27 when they were returning goats found roaming on Route 1.Police say that is when they noticed some "concerning issues" at the kennel, which has been closed since August 29. It is still unclear what the issues were.There is expected to be a significant police presence at the kennel all day on Friday.Animals being housed on the property have been returned to their owners, while the goats are in the custody of the MSPCA.  
ROWLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash

Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

See updates on attorney general race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan is going up against Boston City Councilor and former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell for the Democratic nomination for the open attorney general seat. The race dropped to two candidates last week, after Quentin Palfrey, deputy general counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce,...
BOSTON, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

730
Followers
373
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy