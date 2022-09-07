Gardner officials to vote on selling School Street School for $1

GARDNER – City officials will vote tonight on a proposal to sell the former School Street School for a price of one dollar.

The vacant building, which closed as a school in the 1980s and then was the home to CAPS Collaborative, has been used by the city in recent years as a storage location. Officials had been considering selling the building for several years, but the pandemic delayed further study until early this year, when a contract was signed to get an appraisal done on the property.

“In my opinion, the city is wasting taxpayer dollars the longer we hold on to School Street School and do nothing with it,” said Mayor Michael Nicholson. “The police department gets called to the area at least three to four times a week because of break-ins. When this happens, we need to send four to five police officers – the entire shift on duty at a time – to secure the building and check every room, closet, and doorway to make sure someone isn’t still inside.”

In addition, Nicholson explained, each time a window was broken by someone trying to break in, officials with the Building Department are required to call someone in to buy a sheet of plywood to board up the window.

Ending blight in the city

“It’s become nothing but a money pit for us,” Nicholson added. “Furthermore, with the new moves we’ve taken as a city to hold the private sector accountable to prevent absentee landlords – such as our new blight ordinance – we should be doing what we can to hold ourselves to the same standard.”

Nicholson said it was his goal with the sale to fix a blighted building, eliminate a safety hazard, and turn a costly structure into a safe and tax-generating property to be utilized by the city.

The value of the property was determined by an appraisal which was required by state law before any sale could take place. In this case, the value was appraised at zero dollars, mainly due to the deteriorated condition of the building and an underground oil storage tank, which would have to be removed.

“The one-dollar minimum value that proposed to the City Council is based both off of that appraisal, but also in recognition that whoever purchases the building will need to put a couple thousand dollars into it just to bring it up to code – basically making up the remainder of the sale price,” Nicholson said.

The Finance Committee voted unanimously to approve the sale at their Aug. 31 meeting. The measure will go before the City Council at their meeting on Sept. 7.