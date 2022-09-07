ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster man promoted at Worcester County Sheriff's Office

By Stephen Landry, Gardner News
 3 days ago
WESTMINSTER – A Westminster employee at the Worcester County Jail and House of Corrections has been promoted to captain.

Frank McDonald, who began his career with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in 2008, was promoted to the rank of captain, according to Sheriff Lew Evangelidis.

"I'm proud of how far my career with the Worcester County Sheriff's Office has taken me," McDonald said. "I appreciate this opportunity for advancement and look forward to fulfilling the duties of the position."

All promotions at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office are based on merit, work ethic, and a dedication to duty, according to Evangelidis.

“Congratulations to Capt. McDonald, as he represents the best in the field of corrections today and will work hard to make us a better department," Evangelidis added.

McDonald, who was promoted to lieutenant in 2021, was presented with insignia gold bars signifying his promotion to captain.

The camaraderie within the office was strong, McDonald said.

"We have the utmost confidence in one another and having that trust is crucial," he said. "My time as a corrections officer has been rewarding and I look forward to mentoring the next generation of correction officers."

The Worcester County Jail and House of Correction, located in West Boylston, is responsible for both pre-trial detainees and inmates sentenced to 2.5 years or less. The correctional facility housed up to 1,000 inmates at any given time and has a staff of more than 600 people.

