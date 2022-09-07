Read full article on original website
Jodie Turner-Smith wore a denim gown with cutouts and a mermaid silhouette to the 'Bones and All' movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival
The "Queen & Slim" star contrasted the Y2k look with lots of sparkling jewelry and an edgy pixie cut.
Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
Emma Chamberlain Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress for ‘Bones & All’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Emma Chamberlain looked to vintage fashion for her latest appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The YouTube star attended the premiere of “Bones & All” on Friday night at the 79th edition of the film festival wearing a vintage dress from Roberto Cavalli. Chamberlain’s look was a white formfitting dress accented with a subtle sequined detailing. She paired the look with Cartier jewelry — Chamberlain is a Cartier brand ambassador — such as the Cartier Sixième Sens high jewelry earrings and necklace featuring emeralds, onyx and diamonds and two matching Cartier rings. More from WWDInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice...
Gemma Chan puts on a glitzy display in a sequin emblazoned gown for her new movie Don't Worry Darling's premiere at Venice Film Festival
Gemma Chan certainly brought the glitz on Monday evening as she attended the premiere for Don't Worry Darling in Venice during the city's Film Festival. The actress, 39, oozed glamour in a fully-sequined gown - which was decorated with a nude flower design over the hem. The beauty took to...
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Collina Strada Flaunts Flushed Skin, Serpentine Braids, and Clay-Slathered Crowns
Life, death, and rebirth: These themes guided Collina Strada’s spring 2023 show last night at the Brooklyn Greenway, along the waterfront. Once a cemetery, the location is now home to a monarch butterfly preserve filled with milkweed bushes to attract the pollinators back to New York City to generate more greenery—and more life. To ground the airy gowns, crushed velvet cargos, and diamanté-encrusted denim released into the garden, Aztec clay–slathered crowns and dipped braids paired with dewy, flushed skin.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Kate Hudson stuns in a fiery red dress while co-star Janelle Monae wows in daring avant-garde gown at the TIFF premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamour on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Saturday. The pair attended the event alongside a number of their co-stars, including English actor Daniel Craig.
Vogue
Inside Kate Moss's Handbag
In the latest episode of British Vogue’s In The Bag, Kate Moss shares all the essentials that she packs into her Hermès Birkin. They include a lighter that’s attached to her Chanel purse (“don’t lose your lighter”), dry shampoo and a photograph of her daughter, Lila, at Disneyland when she was younger.
Elsa Hosk wows in a racy leather dress with a sizzling leg split as she arrives at Venice Film Festival closing ceremony
Elsa Hosk wowed in a leather dress as she stepped out to the closing ceremony of Venice International Film Festival on Saturday. The Victoria's Secret Angel, 33, looked sensational in the racy number that clung to her lithe frame. She gave a glimpse of her endless legs with a thigh-high...
We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week
As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
Chris Pine Suits Up in Two-Toned Tuxedo and Sockless Loafers for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Chris Pine was utterly dapper at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Pine arrived to the premiere in a sharp Ralph Lauren tuxedo, featuring a brown jacket and cream trousers with cuffed hems. The two-toned outfit was paired with a white collared shirt and pocket square, as well as a matching brown bow tie — adding to its’ vintage and equestrian-inspired aesthetics. Finishing Pine’s outfit was a gleaming pinky ring, seen...
Lili Reinhart Channels ’60s Mod Style in Sequined Miu Miu Dress and Crystalized Heels at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Lili Reinhart graced the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy for the Miu Miu “Women’s Tales” event. The red carpet affair was attended by only women, clad in the Italian designer brand from head to toe. Reinhart was no exception to this occurrence, the star wearing a 1960s Mod-style lavender midi dress with a drop waist, high neck, and short sleeves. The top half of the dress was covered in pearlescent beads and iridescent sequins reminiscent of “The Rainbow Fish,” each scale reflecting the camera’s flash. Crystal trim lined the hem of the sleeves and mock neckline, acting as...
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
'Sidney' Tackles The Not-So-Comfortable Conversations About A Black Cinema Icon
It’s not about sensationalizing or even tarnishing the reputation of Sidney Poitier. Rather, the new documentary honors his humanity — every facet of it.
Emma Chamberlain on Levi’s New Collection, Gold Tab
“As much as I love playing dress-up in interesting clothing pieces, I love being comfortable equally as much,” Emma Chamberlain told WWD. The content creator stars in Levi Strauss & Co.’s newest campaign; showcasing a vintage-inspired collection — Gold Tab. It’s influenced by the casual, relaxed aesthetics of Northern California, the ‘70s and ‘80s.More from WWDLevi's Project F.L.X. Customization Studio in Downtown Los AngelesLevi's Coachella Brunch 2018, Palm Springs, Calif.Gosha Rubchinskiy Presents New Collaborations at His Fall 2018 Show It’s “everything comfy,” she went on, “sweats, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, all the good basics, you name it.” Born in San Bruno, California, Chamberlain...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Michelle Pfeiffer Shocks Followers With Her Skin at 64 On Instagram: 'So Beautiful Still'
Michelle Pfeiffer has proven that she truly is an ageless beauty thanks to a stunning makeup-free picture she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on August 17th. She looked so radiant and glowing in the super-natural selfie, and we are in total awe!. Interestingly, the 64-year-old Grease 2 actress’s...
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
