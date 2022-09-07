ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NJ

A free singing workshop is happening in Clinton on Saturday

By Jenna Intersimone, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6Puo_0hlABVXZ00

Have you ever envied the singing prowess of the members of the Hunterdon Harmonizers or Vocal Synergy?

Thanks to a free, day-long workshop on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Hunterdon High School in the Annandale section of Clinton, you can learn singing skills from the experts.

The Hunterdon County Choral Alliance, which operates the two performing groups, will present the Jersey Sings workshop.

Novice singers will learn basic singing techniques; seasoned singers can attend master classes; and a youth track will give high school-aged singers a kick-start to the school year.

At the end of the workshop, attendees will perform one of the new songs they learned that day with a Hunterdon Choral Alliance chorus.

A complimentary lunch will be provided. Those who are interested should register at eventbrite.com/e/jersey-sings-a-free-level-up-your-singing-event-tickets-412599645647.

Instructors include Kenneth Bryson, Pat Cerillo, Dana Goodstein, Matthew Marinelli, Don Reckenbiel and Charles Ross.

The Hunterdon Harmonizers is an all-male a cappella singing group based in Flemington, although they are active in events throughout Central Jersey. Vocal Synergy is the first mixed-voice chorus associated with the Hunterdon Harmonizers.

Staff Reporter Jenna Intersimone: JIntersimone@MyCentralJersey.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Marilyn Johnson

Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner Service

Stella of New Hope,the modern American restaurant helmed by seasoned Executive Chef Michael O’Halloran in New Hope, PA, is expanding operations to include Tuesday dinner service starting Tuesday, September 13,from 4 to 9 pm, just in time for leaf-peeping season. In addition to the scenic restaurant's Tuesday hours, Stella of New Hope is open for dinner service Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm for a bountiful weekend brunch experience.
NEW HOPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, NJ
City
Flemington, NJ
City
Clinton, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
explorewarren.org

Starting September 7, 2022

Heritage (noun) /ˈher·ə·t̬ɪdʒ/: features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, which come from the past and are still important - Cambridge Dictionary. You guessed it, Wanderers, we have ourselves a “Heritage” theme this week! Some...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
PIX11

New Jersey high school teacher ‘honored’ for impact on students

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate. One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.  […]
ROCKAWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Central Jersey#A Cappella#The Hunterdon Harmonizers#Hunterdon Choral Alliance
thesunpapers.com

New route offers space for recreation and scenic views

Burlington County’s commissioners celebrated the new Rancocas Greenway Trail with an opening ceremony on Sept. 1. The trail, between Amico Island and Pennington Park, is the first four-mile segment of a larger 30-mile path envisioned to someday travel the length of the Rancocas, from its confluence with the Delaware River to its headwaters near the Burlington-Ocean County border.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
975thefanatic.com

4 New Jersey Farms to Visit This Fall

I love the fall, although fall in our area is usually a mixture of summer, followed by a couple days of fall, followed by second summer, and then it gets cold. Fall also means football season is back which makes it difficult to convince my husband that we should go apple or pumpkin picking over a weekend, haha. When we do make plans to go we like to spend an afternoon at a farm collecting apples, going on a hayride, wine tasting, and eating apple cider donuts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This Mercer County Bar Named One Of Best Sports Bars In NJ

There are a lot of sports bars that are perfect for spending those football Sundays in, but this Mercer County, NJ bar was just rated one of the best in the entire state!. Football season is coming quicker than we know it and it’s time to get your team’s jerseys out of the closet and head down to your favorite sports bar to enjoy the game. According to bestofnj.com, Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ made the list of being one of the top 5 best sports bars in Central Jersey.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County

CLINTON, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a skunk in Clinton tested positive for rabies. The skunk tested positive for rabies on September 8 and was in the area of Union Road, health officials said. Area residents who may...
CLINTON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy