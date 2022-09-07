A free singing workshop is happening in Clinton on Saturday

Have you ever envied the singing prowess of the members of the Hunterdon Harmonizers or Vocal Synergy?

Thanks to a free, day-long workshop on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Hunterdon High School in the Annandale section of Clinton, you can learn singing skills from the experts.

The Hunterdon County Choral Alliance, which operates the two performing groups, will present the Jersey Sings workshop.

Novice singers will learn basic singing techniques; seasoned singers can attend master classes; and a youth track will give high school-aged singers a kick-start to the school year.

At the end of the workshop, attendees will perform one of the new songs they learned that day with a Hunterdon Choral Alliance chorus.

A complimentary lunch will be provided. Those who are interested should register at eventbrite.com/e/jersey-sings-a-free-level-up-your-singing-event-tickets-412599645647.

Instructors include Kenneth Bryson, Pat Cerillo, Dana Goodstein, Matthew Marinelli, Don Reckenbiel and Charles Ross.

The Hunterdon Harmonizers is an all-male a cappella singing group based in Flemington, although they are active in events throughout Central Jersey. Vocal Synergy is the first mixed-voice chorus associated with the Hunterdon Harmonizers.

