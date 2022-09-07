Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Packsaddle Campground, Windy Point Campground, Chloride, Dolan Springs, New Kingman-Butler, Pierce Ferry Road, Antares Road, and Valentine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
