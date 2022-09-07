Effective: 2022-09-10 16:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; White Pine County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Nye and south central White Pine Counties through 545 PM PDT At 439 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 31 miles southeast of Blue Eagle Ranch to 26 miles north of Hiko. Movement was north at 10 mph and heading toward Nevada Route 318. Torrential rainfall will create localized areas of pooling and poor visibility on roadways. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blue Eagle Ranch, Preston, Lund, Duckwater, Currant, Sunnyside and Troy Peak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

NYE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO