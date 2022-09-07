Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, White Pine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; White Pine County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Nye and south central White Pine Counties through 545 PM PDT At 439 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 31 miles southeast of Blue Eagle Ranch to 26 miles north of Hiko. Movement was north at 10 mph and heading toward Nevada Route 318. Torrential rainfall will create localized areas of pooling and poor visibility on roadways. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blue Eagle Ranch, Preston, Lund, Duckwater, Currant, Sunnyside and Troy Peak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Nye by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 17:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nye FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nevada, including the following county, Nye. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 513 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arc Dome, Berlin Ichthyosaur SP and Hadley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Esmeralda, Nye by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Esmeralda; Nye THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NYE AND NORTH CENTRAL ESMERALDA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Esmeralda, Nye by NWS
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY At 452 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rachel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
