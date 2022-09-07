Effective: 2022-09-10 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Willamette Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING Gusty winds continue in areas near the Columbia Gorge and through portions of the Portland Metro area. Elsewhere, winds have dramatically eased but remain very dry. The exception is along the coast where humidity is now well above critical values. Additionally, unstable air is moving north and will continue to be a threat, especially for ongoing fire incidents. Humidity should rise above critical values for most of the area later this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY (NORTH) OR DRY AND SIGNIFICANTLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS (CENTRAL AND SOUTH) FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS... Northern areas: Northeast 7 to 12 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * STABILITY...Haines values of 5 and 6 will be driven by the stability component and thus very unstable. Strong smoke column development is possible. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS... FOR WIND/RH: Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. FOR INSTABILITY: Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO