Truck crashes into building in Rustburg Friday night
RUSTBURG Va. (WFXR) — On Friday night the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a truck that had lost control and crashed into a building. The fire department says the incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road after the driver of a pickup truck lost control coming over the railroad tracks.
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Danville is temporarily uninhabitable due to a kitchen fire Tuesday afternon. The Danville Fire Department says they responded to 131 Kirkwood Dr. at around 2 p.m. and found light smoke leaving the house. The fire was quickly extinguished in the kitchen, and was caused by food being made on the stovetop unattended. This is the number one cause of fires in residents throughout the United States.
Danville Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at 131 Kirkwood Dr.
The Danville Fire Dept. responded to a reported structure in a residence located at 131 Kirkwood Dr. at about two o’clock in the afternoon. The first arriving engine reported light smoke coming from the home, fire crews entered the house and quickly extinguished the fire which was located in the kitchen. The fire was caused from cooking food on a stovetop while not being attended, which is the number one cause of fires in homes in the U.S. Their were no injuries but the kitchen sustained moderate damage and the home is uninhabitable until repairs are made. Three Engines, a Ladder truck, a Safety vehicle, and multiple support vehicles responded and remained on scene for approximately one hour.
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
Roanoke City emergency crews responding to morning fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are currently on the scene of a working fire on the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. No word on possible injuries.
Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police filled the scene where a person was shot in Reidsville on Thursday evening. Reports of the shooting first came into the newsroom at about 9:30 p.m. The scene was still active at about 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police say the shooting happened in the area of Circle Drive. Officers at […]
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints its first female fire marshal
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Fire-EMS is pleased to announce that Rebecca “Becky” Smith has been appointed to the position of Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Chief Smith has served Roanoke Fire-EMS for almost 19 years, beginning as a firefighter/EMT in 2003. In 2007, she became a certified fire investigator for the department, and a fire inspector in 2010. Smith was promoted to Assistant Fire Marshal in 2019, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal in 2021. In addition to her service with Roanoke Fire-EMS, she worked for Franklin County Public Safety as a firefighter/EMT and fire investigator from 2008 to 2019, and she has served on the staff of the Virginia Fire Officer Academy since 2015. Smith is a graduate of the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy Fire Marshal Law Enforcement School, the Virginia Fire Officers’ Academy, and she holds an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Hollins University Batten Leadership Institute.
Hole in road likely due to water line leak
A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances. The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the...
Danville Police Open Safe Exchange Zone
The Danville Police Department is helping make the community safer with its new safe exchange zone. This zone will allow the public a safe way to make child custody exchanges, face to face online purchases, or any person to person transaction. The safe exchange zone is located in the turnaround in front of the police department at 2291 Memorial Drive. The designated area is under 24 hour, 7 days a week surveillance.
Rabid fox reported in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies. The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area. The health district is reminding...
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
Crash in Stewartsville cleared after multiple lane closures
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on Stewartsville in Bedford County temporarily closed the west-bound lanes. VDOT said the west left shoulder, left lane and right lane were all closed, but the crash has since been cleared.
