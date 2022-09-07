Read full article on original website
Grab your popcorn, Ethereum is about to do ‘The Merge’
The Ethereum network, which carries up to 70% of the world’s decentralized finance (DeFi) traffic, is just days away from transitioning to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This event is known as the “Merge” and moves away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which Ethereum has used to process transactions since it went live in July 2015. On top of the technical challenges of altering the base protocol mid-stream, Ethereum also faces a challenge with economic incentives: PoW miners about to become redundant may revolt and launch a contentious hard fork when “The Merge” is triggered between September 10 and 20, 2022.
Accenture India spearheads metaverse expansion plans
Tech giant Accenture has disclosed its intention to make significant incursions in the metaverse. The technology company stated that the Indian arm of its operation is key in achieving its lofty aspirations. Mahesh Zurale, a managing director of the firm, told reporters that the company’s faith in India stems from...
Thailand issues new rules for digital asset providers over ‘crypto’ ads
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid out new rules for regulating digital asset advertisements in the country. In an official notice, the securities watchdog stated that the new regulations were designed to bring uniformity to the ecosystem and will take effect from September 1. Prior to the...
Integrating IoT and blockchain critical to solving climate change: Alison Gilliland
Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain technology could play a key role in how we adapt to and mitigate climate change, according to Alison Gilliland, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin. Gilliland spoke to CoinGeek Backstage host Becky Liggero on the sidelines of the Global IoT Summit held...
Australia police form digital asset unit amid rising ‘crypto’ money laundering cases
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has set up a new unit dedicated to cracking down on digital asset-related crime. The AFP has been cracking down on digital asset money laundering and other related crimes for years now. However, these activities have not been coordinated by one unit, which would make them more efficient, AFP’s criminal asset confiscation command Stefan Jerga told the Australian Financial Review.
Brazil securities watchdog orders Bybit exchange to cease operations
Bybit has become the latest digital assets exchange booted out of the Brazilian market over its alleged unregistered securities offering. The country’s securities watchdog has ordered the Singaporean exchange to cease operations immediately or face a daily fine. Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) published a declaratory act this...
Crypto Policy Symposium London: Narrative economics in the golden age of fraud
Part of what made the Crypto Policy Symposium such interesting viewing was not the number of speakers who were self-professed crypto skeptics but the story of how they got there. This was particularly true in the Narrative Economics in the Golden Age of Fraud session, the star guests of which...
Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 closes with warning against marketing doublespeak
“The crypto world isn’t about software engineering: it’s about financial engineering,” said Alex Sobel, Member of Parliament in the U.K., in his keynote to kick off day two of the Crypto Policy Symposium. After an opening day filled with insight, analysis, and anxiety about how the financial...
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: ‘SLicJack’ Pitts talks BSV, Granath vs Wright and more
This week on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, SLictionary founder John “Jack” Pitts joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. to talk about Bitcoin SV (BSV), the Granath vs. Wright trial, and the blockchain industry in general. Some announcements about SLictionary. Pitts starts by saying that the word “negligent” will hold special...
